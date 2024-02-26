Commonwealth Secretary General joins Caribbean leaders for regional meeting in Guyana





A team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by the Secretary General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, is in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government Conference.

This is part of a series of regional meetings she is attending in preparation for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year. Among the issues to be discussed at the four-day CARICOM meeting are climate resilience, regional security, energy, and food and nutrition security. In Guyana, the Secretary-General will engage with Caribbean leaders directly and as a group. The Commonwealth Secretariat team will also update leaders on upcoming ministerial meetings, special Commonwealth events and potential areas of assistance and cooperation. There are three Commonwealth milestones this year. On 11 March 2024 Commonwealth Day will be celebrated, while in April the Secretariat will launch the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of London that gave birth to the modern Commonwealth. In October, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Samoa. It will be the first time that CHOGM will be held in a Pacific small island developing state. Reflecting on the close relationship with CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretary-General said: “As a Caribbean person, each of these meetings is like coming home to family. In particular, I am happy to be back in Guyana to participate in this important summit. “I look forward to rich discussions, hearing about areas of concern and learning about recent successes. For us at the Secretariat, CARICOM is a strong and valued partner.” She also thanked CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett for the opportunity to attend the meeting. The Commonwealth Secretary-General added that it was an essential part of her role to be familiar with the affairs of member states and to maintain close links in order to fully support the work done on behalf of countries. Commenting on the upcoming Commonwealth Summit in Samoa, she said: “In October, we go to CHOGM as a united and committed collective. As we represent the views and implement the directives of our member states, we are obliged to listen to their concerns and visions for the future.” The CARICOM meeting will begin on Sunday, February 25, 2024 and will conclude on the 28. Twelve of the CARICOM member states are part of the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth. Earlier in February, she also attended the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU). Immediately following the CARICOM meeting, the Secretary-General will travel to Zanzibar for the biennial Commonwealth Law Ministers' Meeting (CLMM), from 4 to 8 March 2024. Hosted by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the meeting will focus on the topic Technology and Innovation: How digitalization paves the way for the development of people-centered access to justice. The Commonwealth Secretary General will also be in the Caribbean in April for the 35th Caribbean Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers (CARAIFA) conference in her home country of Dominica and the 4th International Conference on Small Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda in May. . Media contact Charmaine Wright Head of Media Relations, Communications Division, Commonwealth Secretariat

+44 20 7747 6242 |E-mail

