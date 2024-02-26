



In an unprecedented move to address systemic discrimination within Canada's Federal Public Service, a coalition of leading organizations today announced a formal complaint against the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC). This coalition includes the Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS), the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA), the Enchant Network, the Coalition e Red, the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC), 613-819 Black Hub and the Coalition of Black Canadian Civil Society (BCCSC), joined in their efforts to hold the CHRC accountable for its discriminatory practices. The complaint, rooted in the ICC's failure to adhere to the Paris Principles and its violations of international human rights law, marks a critical step in holding the Commission accountable for its discriminatory practices. The organizations have requested a special review of the CHRC's accreditation status by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), highlighting the urgent need for reform to ensure that the HRC can effectively protect individuals from discrimination. The coalition's complaint highlights recent findings by the Human Rights Committee of the Senate of Canada and the Treasury Board Secretariat, which revealed systemic racial discrimination within the CHRC, including higher rates of dismissal based on grievances on race and the exclusion of black and racialized employees from promotions. These practices run counter to core international human rights treaties and underline the failure of the ICC to fulfill its mandate. As the federal anti-discrimination watchdog, the CHRC's role is instrumental in combating discriminatory practices within Canada. The organizations urge GANHRI to thoroughly review the CHRC's compliance with the Paris Principles and re-evaluate its 'A' status accreditation. The organizations remain hopeful that this move will lead to significant reforms within the HRC, ensuring that it can effectively protect human rights and promote an inclusive society. In addition to filing a formal complaint, the coalition jointly calls on the Government of Canada to take significant steps toward correcting systemic discrimination within its structures: Amendment to the Canadian Human Rights Act to create a direct access model, allowing complaints to go directly to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and repurposing the Canadian Human Rights Commission to support complainants with their cases at the Tribunal. Amendment of the Law on Employment Equity to better reflect intersectionality and to specifically include black and other groups that deserve their own capital as designated groups. Appoint a black equity commissioner as an independent officer of Parliament to oversee and guarantee equality at all levels of government and the public service. Ensure liability: Following the findings of discrimination at the Canadian Human Rights Commission by the Senate Committee on Human Rights and the Treasury Board Secretariat, it is imperative that those who have committed discrimination be held accountable. This includes a complete leadership review and the necessary changes to prevent future occurrences. Quotes: Nicholas Marcus Thompson, Executive Director of BCAS, said, “Today, we stand united in our demand for accountability and change. Evidence of systematic discrimination within the HRC is undeniable and inadmissible. Our action today is about restoring trust in our institutions and ensuring that the KDHK becomes a true champion of equality and human rights for all Canadians.” Chris Aylward, PSAC National President, emphasized the importance of this moment, “The Canadian Human Rights Commission's failure to combat systemic racism within its ranks strikes at the heart of justice for workers. As representatives of black federal public service employees, PSAC demands immediate reforms to restore the integrity and efficiency of KDHK. It's time for action. not words. Hodan Ahmed, senior UN member and lead for the BCCSC, reviewed its focus, saying, “ As we navigate the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, it is imperative that our actions reflect a strong commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination. The systemic issues within the CHRC not only undermine the values ​​we stand for this decade, but also significantly impact the lives of Black Canadians and other marginalized communities. Our call for a review of the accreditation of CHRCs is a step towards ensuring that Canada upholds its obligation and complies with its commitments to promote equality.” Media contacts: Black Class Action Secretariat [email protected] Canadian Black Nurses Alliance [email protected] Public Service Alliance of Canada [email protected] Red Coalition [email protected] National Union of Public and General Employees [email protected] Federation of Black Canadians [email protected] Coalition of Black Canadian Civil Society [email protected]

