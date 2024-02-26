International
International student enrollment in the US increased by 13% last year
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree is still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.
Biden, who is in the midst of a three-day campaign in California, made the announcement as part of a new repayment plan that offers a faster path to forgiveness, putting the spotlight on his campaign debt cancellation efforts. his re-election.
“Too many Americans are still saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree,” he said from a local library before moving on to campaign events. Loan relief helps the larger economy, he said, because “when people have student debt relief, they buy houses. They start businesses, they contribute. They engage.”
The administration began sending email notices Wednesday to some of the borrowers who will benefit from what the White House has called the SAVE program. The cancellations were originally scheduled to begin in July, but last month the administration said it would be nearly six months ahead of schedule, in February.
“Starting today, the first round of people who signed up for our SAVE student loan repayment plan, who have paid off their loans for 10 years and borrowed $12,000 or less, will have their debt canceled ,” Biden posted Wednesday on social media. “That's 150,000 Americans and counting. And we're trying to facilitate more.”
The first round of forgiveness from the SAVE plan will wipe out $1.2 billion in loans. Borrowers will receive emails with a message from Biden notifying them that “all or a portion of your federal student loans will be forgiven because you qualify for early loan forgiveness under my administration's SAVE plan.”
In his email to borrowers, Biden wrote that he had heard from “countless people who have told me that student loan debt relief will allow them to support themselves and their families, buy their first home, start a small business and move forward with life plans they've put on hold.”
More than 7.5 million people have signed up for the new repayment plan.
He said Wednesday it was the kind of relief “that can be life-changing for individuals and their families.”
“I'm proud to have been able to give borrowers like many of you the relief you earned,” he said, asking the crowd gathered for his speech how many of them had their debt forgiven. Many raised their hands.
Borrowers are eligible for cancellation if they are enrolled in the SAVE plan, originally borrowed $12,000 or less to attend college and have made at least 10 years of payments. Those who received more than $12,000 will be eligible for cancellation, but over a longer time frame. For every $1,000 borrowed beyond $12,000, it adds an extra year of payments over 10 years.
The maximum repayment period is limited to 20 years for those with only undergraduate loans and 25 years for those with any graduate school loans.
Biden announced the new repayment plan last year along with a separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in loans for millions of Americans. The Supreme Court struck down his broad amnesty plan, but the repayment plan has so far escaped that level of legal scrutiny. Unlike his mass cancellation proposal, which had never been done before the repayment plan, it is a reversal of existing income-based plans created by Congress more than a decade ago.
Biden said he remained steadfast in his commitment to “fix our broken student loan system,” working around the court's decision to find other ways to make it happen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/7497797.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India survives the scare to seal victory over England
- Has progress in CT's advanced manufacturing sector stalled?
- International student enrollment in the US increased by 13% last year
- Pankaj Udhas revealed Bollywood's impact on non-film music in an interview with The Statesman
- Montana State drops men's tennis match in Portland
- Gemini is coming to your DMs thanks to an Android update
- Unified Action Against Systemic Discrimination in Canada's Federal Public Service
- PM Modi Visit Kerala: To review Gaganyaan progress and dedicate 3 ISRO facilities to the nation on February 27
- Strawberries celebrated at annual festival | News | Daily Sun Villages
- More questions than answers in the USA Lacrosse Division I Women's Top 20
- Cocoa prices reach new stock market highs as pressure on global markets continues
- Xi's theory offers a path to innovation