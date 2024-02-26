International student enrollment in the US increased by 13% last year

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree is still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.

Biden, who is in the midst of a three-day campaign in California, made the announcement as part of a new repayment plan that offers a faster path to forgiveness, putting the spotlight on his campaign debt cancellation efforts. his re-election.

“Too many Americans are still saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree,” he said from a local library before moving on to campaign events. Loan relief helps the larger economy, he said, because “when people have student debt relief, they buy houses. They start businesses, they contribute. They engage.”

The administration began sending email notices Wednesday to some of the borrowers who will benefit from what the White House has called the SAVE program. The cancellations were originally scheduled to begin in July, but last month the administration said it would be nearly six months ahead of schedule, in February.

“Starting today, the first round of people who signed up for our SAVE student loan repayment plan, who have paid off their loans for 10 years and borrowed $12,000 or less, will have their debt canceled ,” Biden posted Wednesday on social media. “That's 150,000 Americans and counting. And we're trying to facilitate more.”

The first round of forgiveness from the SAVE plan will wipe out $1.2 billion in loans. Borrowers will receive emails with a message from Biden notifying them that “all or a portion of your federal student loans will be forgiven because you qualify for early loan forgiveness under my administration's SAVE plan.”

In his email to borrowers, Biden wrote that he had heard from “countless people who have told me that student loan debt relief will allow them to support themselves and their families, buy their first home, start a small business and move forward with life plans they've put on hold.”

More than 7.5 million people have signed up for the new repayment plan.

He said Wednesday it was the kind of relief “that can be life-changing for individuals and their families.”

“I'm proud to have been able to give borrowers like many of you the relief you earned,” he said, asking the crowd gathered for his speech how many of them had their debt forgiven. Many raised their hands.

Borrowers are eligible for cancellation if they are enrolled in the SAVE plan, originally borrowed $12,000 or less to attend college and have made at least 10 years of payments. Those who received more than $12,000 will be eligible for cancellation, but over a longer time frame. For every $1,000 borrowed beyond $12,000, it adds an extra year of payments over 10 years.

The maximum repayment period is limited to 20 years for those with only undergraduate loans and 25 years for those with any graduate school loans.

Biden announced the new repayment plan last year along with a separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in loans for millions of Americans. The Supreme Court struck down his broad amnesty plan, but the repayment plan has so far escaped that level of legal scrutiny. Unlike his mass cancellation proposal, which had never been done before the repayment plan, it is a reversal of existing income-based plans created by Congress more than a decade ago.

Biden said he remained steadfast in his commitment to “fix our broken student loan system,” working around the court's decision to find other ways to make it happen.