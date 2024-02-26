The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races in Maine have been canceled





Racing was scheduled to begin in Aroostook County on Friday, March 1, and run through the weekend.

FORT KENT, Maine The 2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been canceled due to a lack of snow. “This difficult decision comes after careful consideration of current weather patterns that have left our tracks without sufficient snow cover,” organizers said in a statement. post on social networks Sunday. The races are usually held annually in Fort Kent. They were scheduled to begin on Friday, March 1, and run through the weekend. Organizers said the health and safety of mushers and their dogs is the top priority, ultimately deciding that the warmth and lack of snow could jeopardize the well-being of all involved. “The forecast has taken a turn for the worst and we are now expecting heavy rain and a spell of unseasonably warm weather causing trail conditions to deteriorate rapidly,” the post explained. Organizers said plans are already underway for next year's races. “We look forward to welcoming you in 2025, under more favorable conditions, to celebrate together the spirit of sled dog racing,” the post read. The races were established in 1992 and they have had to change from time to time over the years due to conditions. The race was stopped early in 1994 due to thinning ice, and a cold snap on race day resulted in last-minute changes in 2017. The 2021 races were also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event typically brings thousands of spectators and precious tourism dollars to one of the most rural parts of the Northeast. It is one of many cold weather events that has been endangered in recent years by increasingly warmer winter temperatures in the northern parts of the country. This month's Pond Hockey Classic in New Hampshire was moved from Lake Winnipesaukee due to a lack of thick ice. For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. Race Update: The 2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have officially been canceled. This difficult… Posted by Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race INSunday, February 25, 2024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/sports/outdoors/can-am-crown-international-sled-dog-races-canceled-due-to-lack-of-snow-maine-fort-kent-aroostook-county/97-e09aa503-39fe-4807-8be2-d5f04dc9e7aa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos