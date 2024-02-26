The UK condemns Daesh's confirmed use of chemical weapons in Syria





Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, UN and Prime Ministers' Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon has condemned the use of chemical weapons by Daesh in Syria, following the publication of an OPCW report . which revealed that Daesh fighters are responsible for a chemical weapons attack using sulfur mustard in Marea in the Syrian Arab Republic in September 2015: We commend the Investigation and Identification Team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (IIT) for its expert and independent analysis, which found that Daesh was responsible for the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Marea in 2015. IIT has shown continued consistency and professionalism in providing accountability in cases involving state and non-state actors in Syria. They have our full support. This report adds to the shocking history of the use of chemical weapons by Daesh. The OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism previously found Daesh responsible for three other attacks in Marea in 2015 and in Umm Hawsh in 2016. We condemn all use of chemical weapons during the Syrian conflict by Daesh and the Assad regime . Investigations mandated by the UN and the OPCW have found the Assad regime responsible for at least nine chemical weapons attacks, including the use of sarin and chlorine. The international community should be very concerned about the threat of non-state actors developing, acquiring and using chemical weapons. The risk of proliferation in Syria is only exacerbated by instability in the region. We call on all states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention to cooperate to implement the Decision on Addressing the Threat of the Use of Chemical Weapons and the Threat of Future Use adopted in November 2023, which expressed concern about the use by state actors and non-states in Syria. This isthe fourth report by the OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) on chemical weapons attacks in Syria. After a rigorous and independent analysis of the evidence, the OPCW's report has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Daesh units were the perpetrators of a chemical weapons attack using sulfur mustard in Marea on 1 September 2015 in Syrian Arab Republic. Previous reports from OPCWs IIT had found the Assad regime responsible for attacks in Saraqib and Douma in 2018 using chlorine, and three separate sarin and chlorine attacks in Ltamenah in March 2017. Any use of chemical weapons is prohibited under international law . The UK is determined that those responsible for chemical weapons attacks must be identified and held accountable. As well as our support for the OPCW, the UK has imposed sanctions under the UK Syria sanctions regime and the Chemical Weapons Sanctions regime on 32 individuals and 7 entities previously identified for their involvement in Syria's chemical weapons programme. Certain individuals are subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

