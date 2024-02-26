Budgetary measures ensure that homes are for people, not speculators





As part of Budget 2024 measures that will increase supply and make homes more affordable and accessible, the Province is cracking down on speculators and those who profit from the “slippage” of homes. “Families should not have to compete with investors who tear down houses when they are trying to buy a home,” said Premier David Eby. “This tax will deter speculators and give families looking for a place to live an advantage in our housing market.” Legislation to introduce a home reversion tax in BC will be introduced in the spring of 2024. If passed, it will come into effect on January 1, 2025. At that time, any home sold within two years of purchase will be taxed, with income financing of new houses. Home slide tax exemptions will be available to people facing inevitable life changes, including death and divorce, relocation or job loss, and people who are adding to BC's housing supply. “We know people are trying to find homes to rent or buy in areas that are close to work and their families,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister for Finance. “We want people to know that our government has your back. That's why Budget 2024 takes further steps to deliver more housing to people faster and make sure homes are occupied.” The sliding tax complements other measures BC has taken to discourage housing speculation, including a speculation and vacancy tax estimated to have freed up at least 20,000 homes in Metro Vancouver alone. The province is also investing billions in BC Builds to build homes for the middle class. “For many people, housing is their number 1 concern,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We are giving results, but we are not finished. BC Builds will deliver thousands of middle-class homes to communities where people want to live.” In the fall of 2023, BC introduced reforms to limit short-term rentals in cities where vacancy rates are low. “I had been looking for a new apartment – just around the time the new short-term rental legislation hit the media. Just a few days later, more than a few of the listings I was seeing online were clearly ex-AirBnbs.” said Andrew Rideout , a renter from Vancouver. “I was able to sign one very quickly at a good price with some very good equipment. Without the new rules, my seat would not be available and I wanted to let Premier Eby know that, at least, he helped me get a great apartment in my favorite neighborhood.” A background follows.

