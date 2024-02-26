International
New national report highlights patient-led solutions to fix Canada's family doctor shortage
A new national report led by researchers at Unity Health Toronto with data from nearly 10,000 people in Canada highlights patient-led solutions to the worsening family physician shortage and offers feedback from those directly affected on how to improve access to primary care across the country.
Our carethe largest Canada-wide conversation on the future of primary care, took place from September 2022 to December 2023 and engaged with Canadians through community roundtables, provincial panels and a national survey about their experiences and ideas for solving the crisis.
We heard from almost 10,000 people across Canada who collectively spent nearly 10,000 hours engaging with us on how to improve the primary care system. People shared stories that were both heartwarming and heartbreaking, said Dr. Tara Kiran, national director for OurCare and family physician and scientist with the MAP Center for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael.
And despite wildly different life experiences and backgrounds, they agreed on so much. At its core, they felt strongly that every person deserves access to high-quality primary care and that the system should be accountable to patients and the public.
Data from OurCare showed that the number of people across Canada without regular access to a family doctor or nurse has increased from 4.5 million in 2019 to more than 6.5 million in 2023.
The OurCare survey heard from 9,279 people in Canada about their access to care, priorities, use of clinics, virtual care, primary care teams, medical records and ideas for system redesign. The data is publicly available at data.ourcare.ca.
Five panels of provincial priorities engaged with 159 randomly selected people across Canada in in-depth dialogues about primary care in Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Ten community roundtables also received in-depth feedback from 192 participants from underserved communities, including First Nation, Inuit and Mtis people; African, Caribbean and Black communities; immigrants, refugees, migrant workers and other newcomers; LGBTQIA+ migrants; and persons with disabilities.
Members of the public who attended OurCare presented key solutions to the attachment crisis affecting the 22 per cent of Canadian adults without access to primary care. This includes:
- Enhancing community-governed interprofessional primary care teams.
- Increase and diversify the workforce through more training and accelerated integration of internationally trained primary care professionals.
- Enabling patient access to their health data.
- Expand virtual care integrated with in-person care to improve access, especially in rural and remote communities.
- System orientation to promote well-being and address the social determinants of health.
- Ensuring that healthcare spaces are safe and accessible for all, regardless of identity, ability or language spoken.
- Educating and empowering patients to navigate the system and play a stronger role in their care.
As a parent of two children with complex medical and mental health issues, I have found it difficult to seek and receive adequate primary care, said Sandy Epp, OurCare panelist from Manitoba.
I hope our recommendations will be heard and implemented, so that we can all work together to bring a consistent, reliable and timely standard of care to all Canadians in all areas of the country.
Findings from the three phases of the OurCare initiative also led to the development of six OurCare Standard statements that summarize what participants felt everyone in Canada should receive:
- All have a relationship with a primary care clinician who works with other health professionals in a publicly funded team.
- All receive ongoing care from their primary care team and can be accessed at any time.
- Everyone's primary care team is linked to community and social services that together support their physical, mental and social well-being.
- Everyone can access their health record online and share it with their doctors.
- All receive culturally safe care that meets their needs from clinicians who represent the diversity of the communities they serve.
- All are served by a primary care system that is accountable to the communities it serves.
The OurCare Standard describes what every person in Canada should expect from the primary care system. It's a distillation of everything we heard, said Kiran, who is also Vice Chair of Quality and Innovation in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto.
It is now up to those of us with any power in the system to act on the priorities that the people of Canada have so clearly articulated.
Also launching today is a new interactive OurCare website where people in Canada can compare their care to the OurCare Standard and see how different provinces are measuring up.
As a woman with a disability, the state of the health care system is fundamental to my well-being, said Tara Slade Hall, OurCare panelist from Quebec. This project has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to make my voice heard and contribute in a meaningful way.
OurCare researchers are calling on governments, health care organizations, and health care leaders to act on these findings, work to adopt new national OurCare standards, and address the worsening crisis in access to primary care before it becomes too much. late.
I strongly advocate for the rapid implementation of recommendations from government and health authorities, starting with the establishment of community health care centers in the most underserved areas, especially in rural and northern communities, says Elly Grabner, OurCare panelist from Kamloops, BC.
These centers would ensure that everyone has access to a doctor when they need it, addressing critical health care disparities. Immediate action on these recommendations is vital to improving health care access and outcomes for all Canadians.
By: Adam Miller
