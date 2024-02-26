Myrtle Beach area's International Drive is temporarily closed | Myrtle Beach News

International
A popular logging road in the Myrtle Beach area will be closed for nearly a week so state wildlife officials can conduct controlled burns at a nature preserve, Horry County officials said.
International Drive, which connects SC Highway 90 to the community of Carolina Forest, will be closed while the SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burns at the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Reserve, an area of more than 10,400 acres that is home to black bears and other animals, as well as rare plant species such as the Venus flytrap.
The road is scheduled to be closed to traffic from 8am on February 26 until the evening of March 1, but this is subject to change depending on the weather. The closure will affect the stretch of road from SC 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School.
International Drive has adjustable gates that are lowered to keep traffic out during this type of burn. Law enforcement will also be present.
Controlled burns help eliminate shrubs and weeds that choke out rare plants. These burns also reduce overgrowth that can fuel wildfires.
“The prescribed burns were intentionally set for forest management purposes,” said a news release from the Horry County government.
During the road closure, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority's recycling facility will be open but accessible only from SC Highway 90, according to the county's release.
“Please plan your travel accordingly,” the notice said. “Alternative routes may include US Highway 501 and SC Highway 22.”
The burn comes less than a week after Conway Medical Center notified county officials that they plan to sell nearly 360 acres across from the nature preserve to the DNR.
CMC had planned to build a hospital on that land, but the provider faced opposition from neighbors and the DNR. The state agency claimed that a hospital was not in compliance with the controlled burns that take place in the nature reserve.
County officials have also purchased about 3,700 acres along International and they intend to conduct controlled burns on that land as well.
