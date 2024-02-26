Alexei Navalny was ready to be released in a prisoner exchange, the colleague says





By Laura Gozzi and Vitaly ShevchenkoBBC news Reuters Navalny was arrested in January 2021 and was serving a 19-year sentence Alexei Navalny was about to be released in a prisoner exchange when he died, according to his colleague Maria Pevchikh. She said the Russian opposition leader would be exchanged for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian hitman serving a life sentence for murder in Germany. Two US citizens held in Russia would also be part of the deal, Ms Pevchikh claimed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Financial Times that he was “not aware of such agreements”. BBC News has seen no evidence of Ms Pevchikh's claims and is unable to independently verify them. Ms. Pevchikh said the negotiations had reached their final stage on February 15. Navalny died on February 16 in his cell at the Siberian prison colony, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Prison officials said the 47-year-old fell ill after a walk. In a video posted on Navalny's YouTube channel, Ms Pevchikh, who chairs his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), claimed that negotiations for a prisoner exchange had been underway for two years. She added that, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, “it was clear that Putin would stop at nothing” and that Navalny “must be released from prison at all costs and urgently”. According to Ms Pevchik, Navalny was to be released under a humanitarian exchange and US and German officials were involved in the talks. A German government spokesman said on Monday that they were aware of reports of a planned prisoner exchange, but declined to comment further. Ms Pevchikh said a plan for a prisoner exchange was finally reached in December. She said Vadim Krasikov – a Russian who was found guilty of shooting former Chechen rebel commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in the head at close range in Germany in 2019 – would be part of the deal. Two US citizens currently held in Russia would also be exchanged, Ms Pevchikh said. Currently, several American citizens are being held in prison in Russian prisons and Ms. Pevchikh did not specify who would have been part of the alleged exchange. Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin told US host Tucker Carlson that talks with the US were ongoing on the release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is being held on espionage charges. Putin hinted that, in return, Russia would accept a person who “due to patriotic feelings, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals during the events in the Caucasus” – almost certainly a reference to Krasikov. Ms Pevchikh claimed Putin changed his mind about the deal at the last minute, saying the Russian president “could not tolerate Navalny being free”. It is unclear why Mr. Putin might have agreed to swap Navalny for other prisoners. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has previously said that allegations of government involvement in Navalny's death were “absurd”. Authorities initially refused to hand over Navalny's body to his mother, just eight days after his death. Navalny's widow, Yulia, has said he was killed on Mr Putin's orders. The Kremlin has denied the allegations, calling the Western reaction to the death “hysterical”. On Monday, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmish posted a message on social media saying his allies were looking for a place where supporters could hold a public farewell later this week. Such an event is expected to be closely monitored by the authorities, provided it is allowed to proceed at all. A human rights group said 400 Russians were arrested across the country for placing floral tributes to Navalny after his death.

