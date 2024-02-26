Check photo ID before the 2024 election





Voters in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area are reminded that they must show an accepted form of photo identification for the next election. Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner elections will take place in May. A UK general election must also take place before 28 January 2025 and can be called at short notice. Voters will need to bring a valid form of photo ID to vote in both elections. This requirement to show photo ID at the polling station was introduced under the UK Government's Electoral Act and was in place during Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) local elections last year. With voter turnout for general elections expected to be higher than for local elections, the BCP Council is asking residents to make sure they are ready to vote by checking now for an accepted form of ID. Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; UK, EEA or Commonwealth driving licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as a senior's bus pass. Voters will be able to use the expired ID if they can still be identified by the photo. If voters have not received photo ID, they can apply now for a free identification document known as a 'Certificate of Voter Authority'. Graham Farrant, Returning Officer at the PKK Council said: “The next 12 months will see two very important elections that offer our residents the opportunity to have their democratic say. “The implementation of voter ID in last year's local elections was a challenge that our residents rose to, with only 0.1% of people wanting to vote in the BCP on the day they discovered they did not have the correct ID for to do this. “However, we will have two elections within the next 12 months, including a general election and many young voters turning 18 from May 2023. “It is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted ID. It may seem early, but checking now means you'll be ready to vote in May and prepared for whenever the general election is called.” Anyone who wants to have a say in the election – or wants to apply for an Electoral Authority Certificate – must also register to vote by Tuesday 16 April 2024. Residents can check if they are already on the electoral register by calling 01202 123400 or emailing [email protected] and find out more information about BCP Council elections at: bcpcouncil.gov.uk/councillors- committees-and-elections/elections-and-voting Those who need to register to vote can do so at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote Residents will not need to provide photo ID to vote by mail. To apply for a postal vote, applications must reach the council by 5pm on Wednesday 17 April 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcpcouncil.gov.uk/news-hub/news-articles/check-photo-id-before-2024-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos