International
Most countries argue that Israel violated international law in the recent historic hearing at the UN court
THE HAGUE (AP) The United Nations' highest court on Monday ended landmark proceedings on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state, with most voices in the hearing arguing against the Israeli government.
Over six days, the International Court of Justice heard from an unprecedented number of countries, and most argued that Israel was violating international law and called for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.
The real obstacle to peace is clearly Israel's deepening occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and the failure to implement the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine living side by side, Turkey's deputy foreign minister said. Ahmet Yildiz.
The hearings addressed a request from the UN General Assembly for a non-binding opinion on the legality of Israel's policies. The court says it will give its opinion in due course. On average, advisory opinions are issued six months after the oral proceedings.
Fiji was one of several countries that argued the court should reject the request and directly cited Hamas attacks that started the war in Gaza and left around 1,200 people dead, while Hamas militants also took nearly 250 hostages.
The events of October 7, 2023 have shown us what could happen if there was a full and unconditional withdrawal without the necessary measures to guarantee Israel's security, Filipo Tarakinikini said on behalf of the South Pacific island nation.
The United States also warned the court against giving an opinion, demanding an immediate withdrawal from the territories. Acting State Department legal counsel Richard Visek said last week that justices should not seek to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict through an advisory opinion directed at questions that focus on the acts of just one side.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki had previously requested the 15-judge panel to support the Palestinian right to self-determination and declare that the Israeli occupation is illegal and must end immediately, completely and unconditionally.
Although the sessions took place in the background of the Israel-Hamas warwhich has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, it skipped this round of conflict and focused instead on Israel's open occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.
Late last month, the court ordered Israel to do everything it can to prevent death, destruction and whatever acts of genocide in its military offensive in Gaza. South Africa also made a separate case accusing Israel of genocide over its actions in the Strip, a charge Israel denied.
Israel rejects accusations that its treatment of Palestinians amounts to apartheid and has accused UN bodies and international courts of bias.
She did not take part in the oral proceedings but, in a five-page written submission, Israel said the questions asked of the court are biased and do not recognize Israel's right and duty to protect its citizens.
Israel occupied the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the Middle East war of 1967. The Palestinians claim all three areas for an independent state. Israel considers the West Bank a disputed territory whose future must be decided in negotiations.
The peace process has repeatedly stalled due to Palestinian attacks, Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied territory and the inability of the two sides to agree on issues such as final borders, the status of Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian refugees.
In 2004, the court said that a separation barrier built by Israel through east Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank was in violation of international law. He also called on Israel to immediately halt construction. Israel has ignored the decision.
