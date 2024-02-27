International
Navistar Delivers First International Integrated S13 Engine-equipped LT Series to Several Fleets
LISLE, Ill. , February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Navistar, Inc . (Navistar) is pleased to announce the first shipments of the International LT Series equipped with International S13 Integrated power for several major fleet customers including Gemini Motor Transport, Saddle Creek Logistics Services and Paschall Truck Lines.
The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the company's most fuel-efficient engine and marks the last generation of internal combustion products that Navistar will develop amid the transition to zero emissions. The integrated power S13 significantly simplifies service, increases operating efficiency, reduces operating costs and provides greater performance and profitability for the fleet.
“Navitar is thrilled to have delivered the first integrated S13 power units,” said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, Heavy Highway Truck Business, Navistar. “Whether our customers are looking to achieve maximum fuel efficiency or integrate comprehensive ownership solutions, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is a step toward achieving their goals.”
Simplicity and service
Gemini Motor Transport, a nationwide fuel motor carrier and part of the Love's Family of Companies, recently took delivery of the first LT Series powered by the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which was assembled at Navistar's Escobedo Assembly Plant in Mexico.
“As a member of the Love's Family of Companies, Gemini Motor Transport is proud to be family owned and operated with locations in 42 states. Providing quality products and service to drivers means partnering with companies like Navistar who continue to develop state-of-the-art engines, transmissions and aftermarket systems that assist Gemini drivers in both driver safety and road efficiency,” said Brent Bergevinexecutive vice president of Transportation, Love's.
“We are thrilled to be the first fleet to receive the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which is the lightest 13-liter engine on the market,” continued Bergevin. “With fewer subcomponentsslow-friction materials and predictive capabilities through Navistar's OnCommand The connection, this best-in-class powertrain will support Love and Gemini's commitment to leading the trucking industry and the safety of our drivers and customers. We're also proud to partner with Navistar to be an authorized warranty repair provider at over 430 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations helping drivers get back on the road quickly.”
Superior Operating Economics
The S13 Integrated design provides advanced fuel economy and performance through combustion efficiency and reduced friction and pumping losses. This equates to a more fuel efficient engine with fewer greenhouse gas emissions making the S13 Integrated Powertrain one of the most efficient engines for the North American market.
Saddle Creek Logistics Services, a supply chain solutions company, took delivery of its first LT Series equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain, one of several that Saddle Creek is adding to its fleet.
“Saddle Creek prides itself on being reliable and flexible, as these are key aspects of our culture and points of differentiation for our brand,” it said. John Erwin, senior vice president, Transportation, Saddle Creek Logistics Services. “When I talk to our executives, they tell me that they enjoy the experience provided by the S13 Integrated Powertrain. We are confident that the S13 Integrated Powertrain will help us control supply chain costs, improve our customer service through time reduction of disruption and expand the distribution network without increasing costs”.
Stellar performance
Behind the wheel, Saddle Creek drivers report excellent feel and performance.
“The S13 is great all around,” he said Ed Hadley, a driver with Saddle Creek. “I love the ergonomics and spacious interior of the cabin, and the transmission is the smoothest I've ever experienced. It finds the right gear smoothly and quickly and has great torque and power. It's just a really nice driving experience.”
Paschall Truck Lines, an employee-owned dry van freight carrier, tested an LT Series sleeper tractor equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain last fall and is currently in the process of taking delivery.
“During our time with the S13 unit, we experienced very strong fuel economy, a good driver experience and 100% equipment uptime,” said Vic Norrisvice president of Fleet Maintenance, Paschall Truck Lines.
To help meet evolving customer needs, Navistar has added captive finance solutions to support new products and business models and to offer customers personalized financial services and competitive loan and lease options.
“We aim to have our customers covered at every level, from purchase to maintenance, and provide them with a seamless experience to match a top-notch product,” said Ciesielski. “We look forward to receiving their feedback on the performance of the S13 Integrated to guide continued improvements.”
To learn more about the S13 Integrated Powertrain and its specifications, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/engines/s13integrated.
About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in Lisle, IllinoisNavistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates manufacture International commercial trucks and rolling stock, IC Bus school and commercial buses, OnCommand Advanced Connectivity Services, Fleetrite aftermarket parts, and financing secured through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has nearly 15,000 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at www.Navitar.com.
Website: Navistar.com/News
SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP
