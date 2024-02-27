Global Start expands destinations for summer 2024





Clemson University Global Startdesigned exclusively for incoming freshmen, has added two locations to its summer program. Global Start students earn college credit before starting their first fall semester and travel with a group of peers, faculty members, and staff members to an international location for a week. They also benefit from living on campus for a week during the summer to familiarize themselves with the area before the busy rush when the fall semester begins. The newly expanded international study abroad destinations and the faculties selected for each are: Puerto Rico Sharon Nagy, Associate Professor of Curriculum Innovation and Professor, College of Social and Behavioral Health Sciences

Sharon Nagy, Associate Professor of Curriculum Innovation and Professor, College of Social and Behavioral Health Sciences Regensburg, Germany Lee Ferrell, BMW Principal Lecturer, College of Arts and Humanities

Lee Ferrell, BMW Principal Lecturer, College of Arts and Humanities Rome, Italy Lucian Ghita, Senior Lecturer, College of Arts and Humanities

Lucian Ghita, Senior Lecturer, College of Arts and Humanities Santiago de Compestelo, Spain Raquel Anido, Associate Professor, College of Arts and Humanities

Raquel Anido, Associate Professor, College of Arts and Humanities Stirling, Scotland Steph Dean, Assistant Professor, College of Education Clemson students Thomas Kanich and Maya Lesack participated in Global Start 2023. College is pretty new to me, but Global Start inspired me to go out and do more and adapt to something new. I was able to go to Puerto Rico and experience what I was learning, Kanich said. Lesack, who traveled to Spain, says Global Start made the transition to college much easier. The classes prepared us for our time abroad and at Clemson, and all tied together. I want to continue to travel and expand my experiences culturally. Early study abroad programs have a positive impact on students' GPA, time to graduation, and sense of belonging. This experiential learning opportunity cultivates global citizens while allowing students to adjust to campus life and make new connections with classmates and faculty members before the fall semester. associate professor of curriculum innovation Sharon Nagy This year, 80 students are expected to participate Global Start. The application deadline is March 15, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.clemson.edu/global-start-expands-destinations-for-summer-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos