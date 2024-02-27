Navalny's team claims Putin killed Navalny to prevent prisoner swap – National and International News – MON 26 Feb 2024

A Navalny ally claims Putin killed Navalny to prevent a prisoner exchange. The Financial Times reports that Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan would be part of this exchange.

Since the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian prison 10 days ago, US officials and Navalny supporters have concluded that he was murdered. Last week, Navalny's mother was allowed to view his body at a city morgue and later claimed authorities were trying to “blackmail” her into holding a private funeral. After an outcry, authorities have now handed over Navalny's body to his mother. A medical report seen by Navalny's mother said Navalny had died of “natural causes”.

Navalny suffered bouts of ill health while in Russian custody. He was still suffering the effects of nerve agent poisoning in 2020 and continued a 24 day hunger strike in 2021 while in custody. Last year, a spokeswoman said Navalny was suffering stomach ache in prison and was not eating. However, Navalny's team said he appeared healthy in a video conference the day before his death.

Novaya Gazeta, a pro-Western Russian-language newspaper published in Latvia, reported bruises on Navalny's body consistent with restraint during a seizure and heart massage attempts. There do not appear to be any plans for an independent autopsy to determine Navalny's cause of death.

Yesterday, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov told reporters this Navalny died of a blood clot. I may disappoint you, – said Budanov, – “but as far as we know, he really died as a result of a blood clot. And this is more or less confirmed.

Some have wondered what Putin had to gain politically from Navalny's death, so close to the election and just as the US Congress is weighing sending more military aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian occupation. Navalny's team claims to have the answer.

“Absolutely illogical”

According to Navalny's ally Maria Pevchikh, Putin had Navalny killed to prevent a prisoner exchange. The swap would have released Vadim Krasikov, a Russian secret service assassin currently in German custody, in exchange for Navalny and two prominent American political prisoners in Russian custody (more on that below).

In one 7-minute video with English subtitles Uploaded today to Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel, Pevchikh says he received confirmation that prisoner exchange negotiations were in the “final stage” the day before Navalny's death. However, Pevchikh claims, Putin changed his mind at the last minute and decided to kill Navalny instead and offer someone else for Krasikov. Why? Because Putin was “made with hatred for Navalny.” Putin hates him so much that he acts to his detriment and against his rational interests. After all, Putin knows for sure that Alexei Navalny could have defeated him.”

Pevchikh said of Putin's decision to kill Navalny, “It is absolutely illogical, absolutely irrational, the behavior of a mad mobster.” Not to say, not sensual.

No “political will” to release Navalny

Other than being “mad with hatred for Navalny,” Pevchikh offers no explanation as to why Putin did not simply refuse to release Navalny, if indeed he changed his mind at the last moment. Her account of the long road to finalizing these negotiations suggests that Putin could have done so and paid no political price for it.

Pevchikh says international partners offered little support for efforts to free Navalny, at least initially. Had this “political will” been present, she adds, this exchange would have taken “months, not years” to come together. When her team approached American and German officials, they “nodded in understanding, talked about how important it was to help Navalny and political prisoners, shook hands, promised and did nothing.” Even the late former US diplomat Henry Kissinger was apparently not motivated enough to help.

Pevchikh says her group's efforts to free Navalny became more “urgent” after the start of the war in Ukraine, though she does not explain why. Nor does it elaborate on whether the invasion did anything to overcome the apathy of foreign allies. Through “mutual acquaintances”, Pevchikh claims she instead contacted Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch close to Putin who also has significant financial interests in the West. Abramovich made the proposal to Putin himself, Pevchikh says, and Putin agreed.

Navalny's death has certainly done little to serve Putin's interests. Last week, President Biden announced 500 new US sanctions against Russia, some of them as a direct result of Navalny's death. Putin is also now dealing with renewed unrest in Russia that would not have arisen had he quietly withdrawn his consent to Navalny's release as part of these secret negotiations.

Gershkovich and Whelan

According to the Financial Times, the two American citizens who would be part of Navalny's exchange were none other than Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. Gershkovich is an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal. He has been imprisoned in Russia since March 2023 on espionage charges. Paul Whelan is a Canadian-American former US Marine and director of safety for an auto parts manufacturer. Whelan has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018, also on espionage charges.

During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin stated that talks were underway for a prisoner exchange for Gershkovich and that he could be exchanged for a person whose case details closely match that of Vadim Krasikov. FTs Anonymous US and German government sources seem to verify that a deal in this regard was in the works.

Navalny had a huge following in Germany and now that he is dead, Germany has lost interest in releasing Krasikov, according to the FT. An anonymous US official said the Germans “don't have anyone in mind anymore that they think would be worth trading for a state-sponsored assassin,” referring to Krasikov. “They don't have a poster child, they're looking to get out.

The FT report suggests that the US had not yet made a formal offer and that no such offer was likely to follow Navalny's death. If true, this would appear to contradict Pevchikh's account that negotiations were at a “final stage” in the run-up to Navalny's death. It is also unclear what impact Pevchikh's public disclosures will have on sensitive diplomatic efforts to free Gershkovich and Whelan.

