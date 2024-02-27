



The Minister for Finance, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has announced a pay offer which would see most civil servants receive a consolidated 5% rise plus an unconsolidated 1,500 one-off payment.

The Department of Finance has made the payment offer after negotiations with the recognized industrial and non-industrial civil service unions. Dr Archibald MLA said: Following meetings with prominent civil service unions last week, I am pleased to have been able to move quickly to do this offer to pay civil servants which know their role IN providing public services. civil servants, like other public servants, have been waiting for some time for the price of their salaries 2023 vs the context of it cost of living crisis and pressures on their family budgets. HOPE STAFF will appear favorable in Offers and that union consultation with their members will continue HOW with speed as much as possible we can get salary THE STAFF as soon as possible. Our public sector employees are at the heart of service delivery. We have a challenging journey to improve services in the near future, for which we will need the expertise of our staff. The offer includes: a 5% increase in most civil service pay scales; raising the pay of the lowest paid staff (Administrative Assistant and analogous grades, including Industrial 1 staff) to the voluntary Living Wage Foundation rates of 12.00 per hour or 23.177 per annum, an increase of 10%; performance-related progress; AND an unconsolidated payment of 1500 for staff eligible for the 2023 wage award, subject to details in the written offer to the union. The unions will now consult with their members and the Department awaits the outcome of these consultations. Notes to editors: 1. Living wage foundation rates (For the real cost of living | Living Wage Foundation) are different from the National Minimum Wage for those aged 23 and over, which the government calls the Living Wage. 2. The payment of prices will depend on the final decisions that will be taken after the unions have consulted with their members. 3. The cost of the payment offer is about 101 million. 4. Media inquiries should be directed to the Department of Finance Press Office on Tel: 028 9081 6724 or email [email protected]. 5. To be updated with news from the Department, you can follow us on the following social media channels: 6. The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service For media inquiries only from 1800 to 08:00 Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Share this page







