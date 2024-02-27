Anti-black racism groups file complaint against Canadian Human Rights Commission

A coalition of human rights groups advocating for black and racialized Canadians has filed a formal complaint against the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) for discrimination against its employees.

The coalition also outlined a series of actions Monday it wants the federal government to take to combat what it calls “systemic discrimination within its structures.”

“We're relying on the Canadian Human Rights Commission to play a role in the fight to dismantle systemic discrimination, not to be the author of it all,” Nicholas Marcus Thompson, executive director of the Class Action Secretariat. Black (BCAS). said in Ottawa on Monday.

The coalition said it has asked the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) to review CHRC's accreditation with the group.

GANHRI is an umbrella organization that coordinates policy and action between the United Nations and domestic human rights organizations.

The coalition said it wants the Canadian human rights body to be investigated by GANHRI for violating international human rights law and failing to adhere to the Paris Principles.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1993, the Paris Principles are a set of principles that national human rights organizations must follow in order to access the United Nations Human Rights Council and other bodies.

The CHRC receives and investigates complaints from federal departments and agencies, Crown corporations and private sector organizations such as banks, airlines and telecommunications companies. It decides which cases go to the Canadian Human Rights Court.

Racism within HRC

Last spring, the human resources arm of the Canadian government, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBCS), reported that the CHRC had discriminated against its black and racialized employees.

TBCS came to this conclusion after nine employees filed a policy complaint through their union alleging that “Black and racialized employees at CHRC face systemic anti-Black racism, sexism and systemic discrimination.”

“The organizations remain hopeful that this move will lead to significant reforms within the CHRC, ensuring that it can effectively protect human rights and promote an inclusive society,” the coalition said in a statement released Monday.

The coalition said it does not want to see HRC funding cut, but wants it to fulfill its role to fight systemic racism.

“We would like to see proper funding and the government not to cut funding for [CHRC] like any kind of medicine to address any deficiency,” Thompson said.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand last week announced the first steps of the Liberal government's action plan to support black public servants. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The coalition is calling on the federal government to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to allow complaints to go directly to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, instead of the HRC.

The coalition is also calling for the CHRC's role to be changed so that it acts to support people who make complaints to the tribunal.

The group said it wants the Employment Equity Act to be amended “to better reflect intersectionality and specifically include black and other groups deserving of equality as designated groups.”

The coalition said it also wants the federal government to appoint a black equity commissioner to serve as an official of Parliament with powers similar to that of the Auditor General of Canada. The commissioner will be charged with ensuring equality at “all levels of government and the public service”, the coalition said.

The coalition said it also wants public servants found to have committed acts of discrimination to be held accountable for their actions.

Criticism of the federal action plan

Last week, Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the first steps of the Liberal government's action plan to support black public servants.

It includes increasing the number of black counselors providing mental health support to public servants and their family members to 60 across the public service.

Anand also announced the launch of an executive leadership program for black executives to improve career development services for black public servants.

The coalition criticized the move on mental health services, saying it would have preferred the department to work with black public servant groups to develop initiatives.

“Employee Dark Networks Within the Federal Government [as well as unions] were not consulted on that announcement regarding the employee assistance program,” Thompson said. “We are very, very concerned about that. This approach must change.”

The coalition includes BCAS, the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Red Coalition, the National Union of Public and General Employees, the Federation of Black Canadians and the Coalition of Black Canadians Civil Society.

Later on Monday, Anand admitted that her government has “a lot of work to do in terms of building trust with public servants from the black community”. She said she reached out to the community before her announcement last week.

“Prior to that announcement, my team and I engaged in consultation with a number of black public servants,” she said. “Consulting with black public servants is at the heart of what we're doing as we provide support for black public servants.”