OPCW fact-finding mission completes investigation into allegations reported in Al-Yarmouk, Syria





THE HAGUE, The Netherlands 26 February 2024 The fact-finding mission (FFM) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to determine that toxic chemicals were used as a weapon in the reported incident in Al-Yarmouk. Syrian Arab Republic, on 22 October 2017. On 1 November 2017, the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic informed the OPCW Technical Secretariat of an incident in the Al-Yarmouk district of Damascus on 22 October 2017, and reported the use of toxic chemicals in an attack by the terrorist organization ISIS against another terrorist. the group called Aknaf Beit Almaqdis in the southern area of ​​Al-Yarmouk camp resulting in several cases of dyspnea and loss of consciousness in the ranks of the Aknaf terrorist group. The FFM obtained information about the incident from various sources, including chemical sample analysis, interviews with witnesses, photographs and video recordings collected during the field visit to the sites relevant to the reported incident, and documents and correspondence exchanged with the Arab Republic. Syrian. The results of the analysis of the samples gave no indication that the chemicals were used as a weapon. No scheduled chemicals, their precursors and/or degradation products, nor riot control agents, chlorinated organic chemicals or chemically reactive chlorine-containing compounds were detected. The FFM actively pursued further information from all available sources, but faced challenges in validating the information gathered regarding the reported incident. In addition, the FFM actively pursued the collection of further testimony and documentation from witnesses who were present in the areas of interest at the time of the reported incident. To date, these efforts have been unsuccessful as several potential witnesses have died during the conflict or disappeared, while several other individuals who initially agreed to testify ultimately refused to give their accounts to the FFM. events. The information received and analyzed as a whole was not sufficient to provide a reasonable basis for the FFM to determine that toxic chemicals were used as a weapon in the reported incident that occurred in Al-Yarmouk, Syrian Arab Republic, on October 22, 2017. The FFM report was shared with all states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention as well as transmitted to the United Nations Security Council through the UN Secretary General. Read the full report.

Background With repeated allegations of the use of toxic chemicals for hostile purposes at a number of locations in the Syrian Arab Republic, on 29 April 2014, the Director-General of the OPCW announced the formation of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM). The establishment of the FFM was based on the general authority of the Director General of the OPCW to seek to maintain at all times the object and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention. This authority has been reinforced by relevant decisions of the OPCW Executive Council and United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2118 (2013); and its acceptance by the Syrian Arab Republic. Its establishment is also based on the terms of reference agreed between the Secretariat and the Syrian National Authority. The FFM is responsible for determining whether toxic chemicals have been used as weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. The warrant does not include identifying who is responsible for any alleged attacks. Based on the findings of the FFM, the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) (as previously done by the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM)), collects and analyzes evidence that may help identify the perpetrators of the attacks with chemical weapons in Syria. To date, the FFM has issued 21 reports covering 74 cases of suspected chemical weapons use. The FFM concluded that chemical weapons were used or likely to be used in 20 cases: in 14 cases the chemical used was chlorine, in three cases the chemical used was Sarin and in three cases the chemical used was mustard agent. These reports were submitted to the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention andUN Security Council. All FFM reports are published on the OPCW website. As the implementing body of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the OPCW, with its 193 member states, oversees global efforts to permanently eliminate chemical weapons. Since the Conventions entered into force in 1997, it is the most successful disarmament treaty to eliminate an entire class of weapons of mass destruction. In 2023, the OPCW verified that all chemical weapons stockpiles declared by the 193 States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention since 1997, totaling 72,304 metric tons of chemical agents, have been irreversibly destroyed under the strict verification regime of OPCW. For its extensive efforts in eliminating chemical weapons, the OPCW received the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize. More Information

