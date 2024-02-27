WVU Mine Rescue Team wins international competition again





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Mine Rescue Team from the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources is the champion of the 2024 Intercollegiate Mine Emergency Response Competition (IMERC) for the second year in a row. The competition was held in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada, on February 23 and 24 and was organized by the Britannia Mining Museum and the University of British Columbia. The competition included five teams from the United States and Canada. According to Department of Mines and Industrial Extension director Joshua Brady, the teams were asked to respond to simulated mass casualty events at a “mine” that is a former ore mine and now a museum. “Rescue and mining are in our culture; it's the backbone of who we are, and we take all of that personally,” Brady said. “It's more important for us than showing up to win trophies.” In a simulated earthquake, the team had to assess injuries and perform multiple rescues in the safest and most efficient manner. The team had to find and treat nine injured “miners”. “They went anywhere from a bump or a bruise, disoriented, to several amputations and life-threatening injuries,” Brady said. In the exercise, two of the victims are placed in an enclosed space to test each team's ability to safely assess the situation and respond. The WVU team made the right choice by avoiding potentially deadly confined spaces in the contest. “Our team chose not to get into that space, so we didn't kill ourselves,” Brady said. “Unfortunately for some other teams they didn't make that decision.” The team was required to lower a member 20 meters down to another floor to treat a miner and lift him to safety. Another miner had to be rescued using rope rescue techniques. “It's a constant evaluation of everything around them and making sure you remember that the care for human life is going to be the same no matter where we are,” Brady said. “That mindset really appealed to them.” Brady said the team won four of five of the events and is writing their own page in the WVU record books. “We didn't show up for that event the way the Highlanders show up for events,” Brady said. “We had no sense or urgency in our step; we beat time and skill.” The WVU Mine Rescue Team includes Joshua Riffle, mining engineering majors Odin Smith of Charles Town, Dylan Shilling of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, and Justin Waybright of Parkersburg, electrical engineering major Ian Stengel of Parkersburg, biology major Troy Whiton of Ringoes, New Jersey, Grace Hansen, a mechanical engineering student from Ohio.

