Woman killed in southeast Edmonton U-Haul truck crash identified
The woman struck and killed by a U-Haul truck in a hit-and-run late Saturday in southeast Edmonton has been identified as the executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank.
Kassandra Gartner had a profound impact on the issue of food insecurity in Alberta, the charity that operates the food bank said in a statement Monday.
“Kass' legacy is one of hope, compassion and an unwavering commitment to making a difference,” said Amanda Bell, president of the Fort Saskatchewan Food Foragers Association.
“As you would expect, our doors will remain open and our services will continue, as a tribute to Kass' extraordinary life and the lasting impact she has made on our community.”
At a press conference Sunday night, RCMP Supt. Leanne MacMillan said a 45-year-old Fort Saskatchewan woman was inspecting the exterior of her vehicle after driving over a police strip at 50th Street and 22nd Avenue SW when a male suspect in a U-Haul truck hit her about at 21:40.
RCMP say she was in one of three civilian vehicles to hit the tire belt, which deflated one vehicle's tires. Another person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident began after Beaumont RCMP attempted to arrest a person suspected of burglary around 9 p.m. Saturday, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, MacMillan said.
The spike strip was deployed on the road after the U-Haul truck crashed into an RCMPcruiser, RCMP said.
“This is an active homicide investigation by the Alberta RCMP,” MacMillan told reporters, adding that the RCMP is working with the Edmonton Police Service.
Edmonton police responded to the RCMP's request by deploying a helicopter. Police said the truck traveled north on Route 50 in Edmonton from Beaumont before hitting and killing the woman.
“We are extremely saddened to hear of the tragic death of the innocent woman who was killed last night on 50th Street,” EPS Det. Nigel Phillips said in a press release on Sunday.
“Our hearts go out to her family and friends, who will now have to deal with this immeasurable loss.”
Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur said Gartner was the mother of three young daughters.
“The community is grieving at this time,” Katchur said Monday.
“Kassandra is a well-known pillar of our community … she will be sorely missed.”
Police, RCMP still searching for the suspect
Police say the U-Haul failed to stop after hitting the woman. It crashed shortly after outside a store near the same intersection at 50th Street and 22nd Avenue SW
The suspect then stole a dark gray Honda Civic that was parked outside the gas station with a child inside, EPS said.
Police said the child was found unharmed in the area of 66th Street and 25th Avenue minutes later, but the suspect had fled in the stolen Honda.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified by the RCMP and will investigate the incident.
The agency investigates cases where people are killed or seriously injured during incidents with the police, or when allegations of police misconduct are made.
On Monday morning, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the Honda was abandoned Sunday evening in a rural area outside Wainwright, Alta., 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton.
The suspect has not been arrested.
“There is no indication that this individual is armed and poses an immediate danger to the community itself,” Savinkoff said.
“We would certainly advise anyone, across Alberta, but especially in that area, and potentially in Saskatchewan, to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.”
The suspect is believed to be around five feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white text on the front, brown shorts and black shoes.
The witness heard the screams
Ranjodh Johal lives near the gas station on 50th Street.
“I opened [front] door and then I heard a lot of screaming, yelling, screaming, crying. So I couldn't understand what was happening,” said Johal in an interview.
“Police cars entered the square, one after the other [and] within five minutes there were dozens of police vehicles and ambulances,” he said.
Robert Cross said his roommate was heading to a nearby 7-Eleven when he saw police blocking the intersection.
“If you were to write this into a movie, people wouldn't believe just the chain of events happening right away. But it happened last night,” Cross said.
