In Eastern DRC, needs are everywhere as displacement reaches unprecedented levels





In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the humanitarian crisis has reached dramatic proportions in 2023, with massive levels of violence and displacement. In North Kivu, armed clashes linked to the resurgence of the M23 armed group have forced up to 1 million people from their homes. Often overshadowed, the provinces of Ituri and South Kivu are similarly ravaged by relentless violence, with dire consequences for many. While the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, aid remains extremely limited and people's needs remain extremely unmet. In a grim historic moment, the UN announced in late October that the DRC has nearly 7 million internally displaced people, with around 5 million concentrated in the eastern part of the country a record. In North Kivu, violence between armed groups, M23 prominent among them, caused ongoing and massive population movements in Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Masisi territories. The escalation of the conflict since October of this year has only further increased the humanitarian catastrophe. “The current situation in the province is simply catastrophic,” says Germain Lubango Kabemba, MSF's representative in Goma. “Everywhere you look now, the urgency to act is there. Meanwhile, violence in North Kivu caused several waves of displacement of people into South Kivu, particularly around Minova and surrounding villages, where already fragile sanitation conditions led to an increase in cholera cases. At the same time, the closure of health facilities in North Kivu due to insecurity forced people in need of continued health care to the south. In Ituri, a third of the population is now displaced as a result of years of conflict. The people who are

living in such prolonged displacement are severely affected, both mentally and physically. Ituri is a region where, over the last 30 years, we have seen a huge disinvestment in even the most basic medical services and infrastructure, which makes access to any medical service already very problematic without conflict at the top,” says Alira Halidou, site of MSF. director in Ituri. Asifiwe Seburo is 7 months pregnant with her third child. It's really hard to be pregnant in the camp, explains the 22-year-old. There are four of us sleeping in this small hut, the toilets are often full. I don't eat enough is a daily struggle. DRC, 2023. MSF A wake up call Every day MSF teams witness the impact of dire living conditions for people displaced by violence. They live in makeshift shelters without essentials such as adequate food, safe drinking water or basic hygiene. They have become extremely vulnerable to diseases and infectious diseases such as cholera and measles. Women are particularly exposed to incidents of sexual violence, which we have seen in extremely high numbers. Humanitarian needs are everywhere and massive, but as a medical organization we can only respond to the most pressing and urgent ones, says Alira Halidou. Today, more than ever before, displaced communities urgently need concrete and clear action by international humanitarian organizations in the face of this growing emergency. We hear and respond to the growing pleas of communities for more help to meet their most basic needs. While the lack of humanitarian presence in many areas of eastern DRC is unfortunately nothing new, the rising level of need we see now should act as a wake-up call. Despite MSF's repeated calls for an aid mobilization, progress remains insufficient. The crisis gripping the DRC requires an urgent and united international response. It's time to spotlight the people and communities most in need of support and make sure their voices, including those of our patients, are heard and acknowledged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.doctorswithoutborders.ca/in-eastern-drc-needs-are-everywhere-as-displacement-reach-unprecedented-levels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos