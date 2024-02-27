The council joins calls to extend vital crisis funding





The council has joined calls to expand the Family Support Fund which helps struggling families in Bracknell Forest. Other organizations including The Childrens Society, the Trussell Trust, Barnardos, the Local Government Association and councils across the country are calling on the government to extend the crisis funding, which will end on March 31. The fund helps councils provide emergency support tailored to the needs of their communities. It often helps families with essentials such as food, energy or help with white goods or furniture. So far this year, funds from the Family Support Fund have been used to directly support over 6,000 families in Bracknell Forest with: help with school holiday food costs for over 2,500 families who receive free school meals

help with food costs for nearly 900 low-income families who did not qualify for government cost-of-living assistance

over 52,000 household essentials such as beds, washing machines and refrigerators, for families facing an emergency financial crisis

providing £160,000 to the voluntary and community sector to help more low income families in the community Without this funding there are concerns that there will be a huge gap in support which could severely impact children's health, wellbeing and life chances. Cllr Mary Temperton, leader of Bracknell Forest Council and the council's executive member for strategy, said: The Family Support Fund has been a lifeline for many in our community, enabling us to address immediate needs while also working toward long-term solutions to financial hardship. We have written to the government and spoken to our local MP James Sunderland, asking them to take action to keep this funding in place. We are also supporting the Local Government Association's campaign to retain the Family Support Fund. This was after unanimous support at a full council meeting in November 2023. Mark Russell, chief executive of The Childrens Society, said: The Family Support Fund has provided a vital safety net for so many families facing financial crisis and poverty. We have seen it provide a wide range of support, such as when a family has an unexpected job loss, boiler loss or breakdown. It can also provide food stamps for children during the summer. We are really concerned that if funding is not renewed after March, these vouchers will disappear and holiday hunger will be a major issue. We are asking the public to write to their MP to call on the Government to take action and extend the fund so that families in crisis are not left without support. For more information, visit Children's Association website.

