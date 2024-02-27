Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrinks travels to Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei





Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Kritenbrinks Travel OFFICE OF THE COURT February 23, 2024 Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Singapore; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, February 23-March 4 to underscore the United States' strong and enduring commitment to its allies and partners in Southeast Asia. In Singapore, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will co-chair the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Albert Chua. They will discuss the broad US-Singapore partnership, including defense and security ties, economic cooperation, critical and emerging technology, and climate and energy. In Phnom Penh, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with Cambodian officials to advance our shared vision of a free, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. The Assistant Secretary will also underscore the U.S. commitment to the Cambodian people and their aspirations for a democratic and independent country where all voices are heard and respected and Cambodia's sovereignty is protected. In Bangkok, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will co-chair the 9th US-Thailand Strategic Dialogue with Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Eksiri Pintaruchi. He will also co-chair the Second Strategic and Defense Dialogue with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Jedidiah Royal. During these two dialogues, under the auspices of the US-Thailand Communication on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, the Assistant Secretary will work to advance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest including economic growth, climate change, global health, security cooperation and people – connections with people. In Hanoi, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with Vietnamese officials and participate in the Asia-Pacific Dialogue. Building on the recent enhancement of US-Vietnam ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Assistant Secretary will seek to further deepen the US-Vietnam relationship and advance our shared vision of a prosperous, open, resilient and peaceful region Indo-Pacific. In Bandar Seri Begawan, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will commemorate 40 years of US-Brunei relations. He will also meet with senior Bruneian officials to discuss key issues in bilateral relations, including economic and security initiatives, efforts to tackle climate change and regional cooperation.

