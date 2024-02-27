Delayed pay offer finally arrives for midwives in Northern Ireland





Late payment offer finally arrives for midwives in Northern Ireland on 26 February 2024

Midwives Midwives Workforce Midwives Maternity Services MSW – Maternity Support Workers Northern Ireland RCM Northern Ireland Member RCM RCM Pay Months of waiting and campaigning, two days of strike action and a reformed Executive, the RCM says it has finally resulted in an overdue pay offer for its members in Northern Ireland. The proposed pay offer would see pay parity with England restored with a 5% rise and a one-off payment of £1,505. Today's announcement has also confirmed that the pay rise will return in April 2023. The RCM has said this is something it has campaigned for and will come as a relief to many midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) who have had to face the cost of living crisis without any wage premium in 2023. The RCM board met today to discuss the deal in detail and while they believe members deserve more, they have said it is the best that can be achieved and are recommending it to RCM members. Commenting, RCMs General Secretary Gill Walton says; Today has been a long time coming, especially for our members who have hit the cook lines twice in the last few months. The rise will also give our members pay parity with their colleagues working in the NHS in England. This was an important part of the RCMs campaign in Northern Ireland so we are delighted to have achieved this for our hardworking members. While this agreement is not everything our members deserve, it is an important start and allows us to move forward.” The RCM has confirmed that the 5% pay rise will apply to bank staff and will be back on 1 April 2023. In addition there will be a non-consolidated (pro-rated) payment of 1505.00 for all members and an increase of 5%. for standby aid rate. The priority now the RCM says is to consult with members without delay and has confirmed it will launch the consultation with members on Wednesday 28 February, which will run for three weeks. It will also continue to work in cooperation with other unions on the non-payment elements of this offer. Gill added: The RCM Board is recommending this deal to our members in Northern Ireland, but ultimately, our members decide to accept or reject it. That's why our next step is to start a paid consultation to gauge their feelings on the offer. The Board believes this offer is a good starting point and the best that can be achieved for 2023/24. ENDS For interview requests and to contact the RCM media office call 020 7312 3456, or email[email protected] NOTES TO EDITORS The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) is the only trade union and professional association dedicated to serving midwives and the whole midwifery team. We offer workplace advice and support, professional and clinical guidance, as well as information and learning opportunities with our wide range of events, conferences and online resources. For more information visit theRCM | A professional organization and trade union dedicated to serving the whole midwifery team.

