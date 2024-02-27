Marriott International and Cathay deepen strategic partnership to deliver rich travel benefits









Marriott International, Inc. today announced the expansion of travel benefits in its travel award program, Marriott Bonvoy, through collaboration with Cathay Membership, Cathay's loyalty program. Eligible members will gain exclusive access to both program membership benefits through the limited status match offer and accelerated points earning through seamless two-way conversion between Miles and Points. The strengthened partnership provides Marriott International with access to Cathays extensive membership base. 11 million Cathay members worldwide will be connected to an unparalleled portfolio of nearly 8,800 hotels and resorts worldwide, which include over 30 leading brands from Marriott Bonvoy. Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy and Cathay members can enjoy a host of benefits and privileges, such as hotel stay redemptions, two-way points transfer and enhanced flight experiences and travel packages. As the travel industry continues to transform, we are committed to curating and delivering the best experiences to connect our members through the power of travel, said Alison Yang, Vice President, Revenue Strategy, Loyalty & Partnerships, Distribution, Greater China, Marriott International. Together with Cathay, the expansion of our global airline partnership program presents an opportunity to engage more members in the region as they go further and explore new destinations around the world. Unlocking a new wealth of rewards and privileges with both loyalty programs, members are encouraged to participate in a wider variety of experiences and benefits, creating real connections with people and places as they learn more and feel deeper in the adventures their future. Strengthening our partnership with Marriott allows Cathay members to unlock benefits even when they're not flying. Members can enjoy more ways to earn and redeem their points and miles, adding more value to the program. This upgrade reaffirms our commitment to building our travel lifestyle brand and exemplifies our approach to delivering a connected customer journey.” Paul Smitton, Director of Customer Lifestyle, Cathay. New mutual benefits of the partnership include: Two-way point conversion setup: Marriott Bonvoy Points can be interchanged with Asia Miles from Cathay to unlock more exclusive member privileges. With the two-way conversion program, 3 Marriott Bonvoy points can be converted to 1 Asia mile and 2 Asia Miles can become 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. Marriott Bonvoy members can transfer their points to Miles and purchase airfare, additional baggage and priority seating, as well as other travel experiences when traveling with Cathay Pacific.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Internationals travel rewards program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around and around the globe. Marriott Bonvoys portfolio of over 30 exceptional brands offers renowned hospitality in the world's most memorable destinations. Members can earn points on hotel and resort stays, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxury products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To register for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go to here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy at Facebook, I tweet, Instagram AND TIK Tok. About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that combines everything we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All of our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners. Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's domestic airline and a founding member of Aglobal world alliance. The Cathay Group also includes low-cost carrier HK Express, all-cargo express carrier Air Hong Kong and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company. For more than seven decades, Cathay Pacific has connected our hometown, Hong Kong, to the world. Now we're bringing that connection to the lives of more of our customers. Cathay's new era takes their every bite, kick, step, stance and flight to greater heights. www.Cathay.com Media contact

