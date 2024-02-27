BBC Studios announces international pre-sales of compelling premium drama

At its 48th annual Showcase event, BBC Studios has revealed a number of international sales for compelling drama series, Beyond Heaven, Blue Lights, Boiling point AND The famous five.

Beyond Heaven Series One, a spin-off from the perennial favourite Death in Paradise (Red Planet Pictures), follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast, where DI Humphrey sets off to help crack a series of puzzling cases. Each week the team tackles a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart which has helped the series become one of the UK's biggest new dramas of 2023. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, the series has achieved sales in 40 countries, including Germany (ZDF), Italy (Mediaset), New Zealand (Sky), the Nordics (BritBox), Portugal (STAR ​​Crime) and Spain (COSMO and Atreseries). The show also premiered on BBC First in Australia, Poland, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands where it became the highest performing title ever for the channel.

The tense and visceral adaptation of the hit film, Boiling point, delves into the high stakes and chaos of running a new kitchen and how the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives while creating quality food every day. Starring an exciting ensemble cast including the outstanding Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson and produced by Ascendant Fox and Matriarch Productions with Made Up Productions for the BBC, the series has garnered widespread interest, with confirmed sales in Africa (M-NET and ShowMax) , Cyprus (CyBC), France (CANAL+), Finland (YLE), Greece (CINOBO), New Zealand (TVNZ) and the Netherlands (NPO). The show has also premiered on BBC First in Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands and will reach new heights with licensing from multiple airlines, including Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

Northern Ireland set a critically acclaimed crime drama Blue Lights (Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television) which follows three rookie police officers as they navigate their way into the police force, has proved popular with international buyers with strong sales for the first series. Territories that have aired the series include, Africa (M-NET and ShowMax), Australia (SBS), Canada (BBC First, Blue Ant Media) Cyprus (CyBC), Denmark (DR), Estonia (ERR), France (POLAR+), Finland (YLE), Greece (COSMOTE TV), Iceland (RUV), Latvia (LTV), New Zealand (Warner Bros Discovery ANZ, Three Now), Netherlands (NPO), Norway (NRK), North America (BritBox) , Spain (Movistar Plus+) and Sweden (TV4). Out-of-home sales include Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Etihad. The show also premiered on BBC First in Poland and Turkey.

Nicolas Winding Refn (of NWR) and Matthew Read (Moonage Pictures, one of the indies invested in BBC Studios) bring Enid Blytons The famous five to life with a new and fresh reimagining of iconic stories. It follows the adventures of five intrepid explorers as they embark on incredible mysteries, unparalleled danger and incredible secrets on an unforgettable odyssey. Commissioned by the BBC in co-production with Germany's ZDF and in collaboration with The Mediapro Studio The famous five has found its home in Africa (M-NET and ShowMax), Australia (Stan), France (TF1), Greece (COSMOTE TV), Korea (KT) and New Zealand (Warner Bros Discovery ANZ, Three Now). The series has also been bought by BBC First for the Netherlands and Belgium.

Nick Percy, President of Global Media & Streaming at BBC Studios, said: “From exploring the complexities of running a new kitchen amidst personal struggles to Boiling pointin the gripping drama of rookie cops in Northern Ireland in the Blue Lightsthese sales are a testament to the appeal of thought-provoking narrative that transcends borders and brings people together. Beyond Heaven, Blue Lights, Boiling pointAND The famous five all have resonated with international audiences, capturing sales in many countries. It's great to see the global reach of these compelling drama series.”

New scripted titles presented to international buyers at the BBC Studios Showcase 2024 include Firebird Pictures, one of the production labels owned by BBC Studios. porch (4 x 60), a four-part crime thriller starring Jenna Coleman (Wilderness, The Serpent) that asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in places I too have left behind.

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story (6 x 30) is a factual drama from BBC Studios River Pictures in association with ZDF Neo. It tells the story of Chloe Ayling, a British model who was kidnapped in Italy in 2017, for the first time in full and goes behind the headlines to shed light on the shocking truth.

Other credits include Hartswood Films production for ITV1 and ITVX in association with Sky Showtimes Douglas has been cancelled (4 x 45) written by world-renowned screenwriter and executive producer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock). The series is a comedy-drama about cancellation culture set in the world of television news and stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) as the respected news anchor, Douglas and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who) as sharp. , savvier co-anchor, Madeline.

Created by and starring Michelle de Swarte (The Baby) and produced by Various Artists Limited, one of BBC Studios' minority investment companies, Spent (6 x 30) is a comedy series that follows the story of a former catwalk model who finds herself broke, pushing 40 and struggling to find a place to sleep. The party is officially over and Mia must now return to planet earth with a crash and learn to navigate her new reality, it's not quite the champagne reception she was expecting.

