International Researchers Feature: Exploring the Unknown in Exoplanetary Research: IU News

This article is part of a series highlighting outstanding international researchers at IU supported by Office of International Services at IU Bloomington and Office of International Affairs at IUPUI within IU Global.
When you ask Assistant Professor Songhu Wang why he joined the Department of Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences in 2020, his answer is simple.
Fascination with space is an inherent aspect of human nature, he said. Exploring our cosmic place and contemplating the uniqueness of Earth are primarily human concerns.
Wang dives into the study of exoplanets orbiting stars beyond us opening a window into the vast diversity of planetary systems in the universe. This research not only challenges preconceptions, but also rekindles the age-old question that has fascinated humanity for centuries: Are we alone?
Wang arrived in Bloomington after receiving his Ph.D. in China and completing a 51 Pegasi b Postdoctoral Fellow at Yale. He found himself drawn to IU's commitment to cultivating a robust exoplanet research group. Beyond academic considerations, IU's stellar facilities for astronomical research, including access to data from the NN-EXPLORE Exoplanet Investigations with Doppler spectroscopy, and Bloomingtons vibrant culture played a major role in shaping his decision.
His research on exoplanets explores the broader cosmic context beyond the boundaries of our solar system. He is not only deciphering the intricate details of exoplanets, but also delving into a more philosophical and conceptual understanding. It studies the cosmic narrative, the story or larger context within which our solar system and its planets fit into the vast expanse of the universe.
It is the grand questions and the inherent excitement to contribute to the cosmic narrative that drives my commitment to the field, Wang said.
Currently unraveling the mysteries of Jupiter's formation and examining the features of other host star systems, Wang said he remains amazed by the unexpected discoveries in his research.
Jupiter's formidable size presents a puzzling puzzle too massive for the formation of solid matter too gaseous to escape near the sun, he said.
Probing Jupiter's intricacies provides valuable insights into the formation processes of the large gas giants that dominate the population of planets discovered light years beyond our solar system. Furthermore, some massive gas giants of hot Jupiters orbiting close to their host stars have planetary companions: more nearby exoplanets orbiting the same host star. It's a discovery that challenges previous assumptions, suggesting a less volatile formation process than previously thought.
Collaborations within IU and other top research universities play a key role in Wang's research methodology, exemplified by his co-investigation with Malena Rice, assistant professor in the Yale Department of Astronomy, on the 3D Geometries of Exoplanetary project Systems: Mapping Eccentricity. Obliquity and Inner-Outer Planet Relation, which is funded by a grant from NASA's Planetary Exploration Program.
Wang said the collaboration with Rice expands his research because of her unique perspective on growing in the US. The global exchange of knowledge underscores the importance of cooperation in advancing our understanding of cosmic phenomena, and by extension, our place in the universe. Wang, along with Rice University and Anhui Normal researcher Dong-Hong Wu, have delved deep into the mysteries of hot Jupiters through their pioneering Hot Jupiter Isolation Program. Their analysis of four years of data from NASA's Kepler mission challenges what we thought we knew about these massive planets.
There is a deep satisfaction in discovering answers to previously unanswered questions, an enjoyable aspect of our research journey, he said.
It's a journey he doesn't undertake alone, and one that allows opportunities to mentor future researchers as Wang continues to expand the field. In addition to his research, one of his graduate researchers, Armaan Goyal, was named a NASA ExoExplorer last year, recognizing the importance that Indiana University brings globally.
IU as an institution is not only very supportive, but extremely ambitious, Wang said. It fosters an environment where innovative research and academic excellence thrive.
