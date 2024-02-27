



— Kymera International ensures continuity of supply for the copper powder industry — Research Triangle Park, NC, February 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kymera International (“Kymera”), a leading global specialty materials and surface technologies company, has closed its transaction to acquire a majority of the assets of Royal Metal Powders (“Royal”). The acquisition was based on Royal's decision, which they cite declining market conditions as a driving factor. Royal is located in Maryville, Tennessee and is a manufacturer of water and air atomized powders including copper, brass, bronze, nickel/silver, tin and copper phos. Under the continued leadership of Mike Lutheran, President of Royal (who will join Kymera as Senior Vice President), Kymera will continue operations at the Royal facility until all production can be moved to Kymera's manufacturing sites IN North Carolina, Pennsylvania AND Germany.

“The copper dust markets have encountered headwinds over the past few years, but we remain committed to ensuring that Kymera and Royal customers receive timely, high-quality supplies of these critical materials for decades to come, ” comments. Barton White, CEO of Kymera. “As shown by recent times 20 million dollars our expansion North Carolina facility, Kymera is positioned to provide uninterrupted and long-term supply to the entire market.” “We are pleased that Kymera continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the copper powder market. Following the recent expansion undertaken at Kymera's RTP facility, the acquisition of Royal's assets reinforces Kymera's position as a well-capitalized and high growth of special special materials.” adds Adam ShebitzPartner at Palladium Equity Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots to the 1800s. Today, Kymera International is a leading US-owned global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its engineered products to a wide range of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty vehicles, additive manufacturing and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the USA, Canada, Australia, EuropeUK and Asia. www.kymerainternational.com About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 extensions). With more 3 billion dollars in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on acquiring equity investments in the range of 50 million dollars THE 150 million dollars. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The firm's partners have significant experience in consumer, services, industrial and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth of the US Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com. SOURCE Kymera International

