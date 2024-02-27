Kerzner%20International news





Promotional features of HCM Sponsored









“This collaboration underlines Ridgeways' commitment to enhancing the facilities, providing an unrivaled environment for fitness enthusiasts and health club members“ Promotional features of HCM









Sponsored Promotional features of HCM









Sponsored Profile: Technogym The General Manager of The Club & Spa Bristol tells us about the club's latest refresh featuring the Technogym Artis range Promotional features of HCM









Promotion Using research that revealed three key pillars for cardio exercisers, Life Fitness has created its biggest console ever: the Discover SE4 Promotional features of HCM









Promotion Small group training is popular for its energy, but it needs to evolve to maintain its popularity, says the director of training at Matrix Fitness.

Promotional features of HCM









Sponsored Creating successful training environments requires a deep understanding of functional design. Gregory Bradley, director of sales at BLK BOX Fitness talks about the company's approach

HCM Journal Difficult times









From getting fired to risking it all, industry leaders share their lessons from tough times HCM Journal









Editor's letter Welcome to HCM HOT, a new annual souvenir publication that celebrates the best of the sector as well as sharing valuable insights from industry thought leaders HCM Journal









Opinion Kath Hudson talks to industry experts from around the world about their key achievements from the past year and their hopes for 2024 HCM Journal









Net-zero How healthy is your floor for the people who train on it and the planet? Steph Eaves sheds light on sustainability practices

HCM Journal





The right storage can transform the flow and feel of your training spaces and user experience. Steph Eaves asks the experts for their most creative solutions HCM Journal





“I created a health supergroup to look at how best to integrate health-related programming across the sector“ HCM Journal





“Almost 40 percent of men have never talked to anyone about their mental health. There is much suffering in silence“ HCM Journal





Consumer expectations are rising all the time, but nowhere more so than when it comes to digital. Actives UK's Dave Gerrish explains how the industry is shaping up HCM Journal





Consumers tell us they want support to live longer and healthier lives and we were the only industry sector with the ability to deliver this, so we need to ensure the strategy is in line with demand HCM Journal





“It's about making health everyone's business and acknowledging that inclusion is everyone's responsibility“ HCM Journal





Doing personally designed workouts can create a placebo effect that yields better results, researchers find HCM Journal





Stimulate debate about issues across the industry and share your ideas and experiences. I love to hear from you:

[email protected] HCM Journal





Brick recalls the terror of buying a failing club and how the lessons learned have propelled him throughout his career HCM Journal





“Denbighshire Leisures' turnover has increased by 25 per cent since 2021, so the developments have paid for themselves and more“ HCM Journal





Our experts believe that love is the best basis to build a business. Kath Hudson finds out why

Current vacancies Operations Manager Pickaquoy Centre 34,544 pa (pending salary) + Local Government Pension + benefits Orkney, Scotland, United Kingdom

January 31, 2024 Current vacancies Manager of active leisure and wellness Oxford City Council 43,060 to 44,088 pa + pension + benefits Hybrid work – Oxford / work from home, United Kingdom

09 February 2024 Recycling and Waste Manager Corporation of the City of London 40,056 – 44,934 papa + local government pension + benefits Epping Forest, Essex, United Kingdom

February 23, 2024 Sports facilities assistant and lifeguard New Hall School 25,000 pa + excellent benefits Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom

December 18, 2023 Senior manager of the task – Sports Center Caterham School from 32 000 + pension + benefits Caterham, Surrey, United Kingdom

February 19, 2024 Read the latest issue Featured news from suppliers The Panattas Three Angles bicep machine is designed for training the main flexor muscles of the elbow; biceps brachii and brachialis. Featured news from suppliers Developed for the medical world, adapted to the needs of modern fitness studios. Seca TRU seamlessly provides medical expertise for health-focused training with clinically valid body composition analysis that meets the evolving demands of the health and fitness industry. Company profiles For more than 50 years Les Mills has led the way in fitness to inspire… Company profiles Panatta is a historic fitness brand that offers one of the widest range of products in… Supplier showcases Supplier showcases Catalog Gallery Click on a catalog to view it online Featured Press Releases Wattbike, the leader in indoor cycling, has launched Hub+, a premium subscription version of its app that promotes greater customization for a more personalized training experience, seamless integration with third-party apps and new, exclusive training content curated by leading athletes, sports scientists and innovative research. Featured Press Releases Award-winning classical Pilates studio, Exhale Pilates, has opened a new location in the heart of Marylebone, London, furnished with Contrology machines from Balanced Body, a global provider of Pilates equipment and education with a commercial history spanning more than 45 years. Department Snow room Cryotherapy Spa software lockers salt therapy products Floor Property & Tenders Loughton, IG10 Knight Frank Property & Tenders Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir Castle Diary dates April 11-14, 2024 Exhibition Center, Cologne, Germany Diary dates 30 May – 02 June 2024 Rimini Exhibition Center, Rimini, Italy Diary dates 08-08 June 2024 Around the world, different, Diary dates June 11-13, 2024 Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore, Singapore Diary dates October 22-25, 2024 Messe Stuttgart, Germany Diary dates 04-07 November 2024 In person, St Andrews, United Kingdom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthclubmanagement.co.uk/health-club-management-news-sectors/Kerzner-International/Kerzner%2520International The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos