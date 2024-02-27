International
Kerzner%20International news
Promotional features of HCM
Sponsored
“This collaboration underlines Ridgeways' commitment to enhancing the facilities, providing an unrivaled environment for fitness enthusiasts and health club members“
Promotional features of HCM
Sponsored
Promotional features of HCM
Sponsored Profile: Technogym
The General Manager of The Club & Spa Bristol tells us about the club's latest refresh featuring the Technogym Artis range
Promotional features of HCM
Promotion
Using research that revealed three key pillars for cardio exercisers, Life Fitness has created its biggest console ever: the Discover SE4
Promotional features of HCM
Promotion
Small group training is popular for its energy, but it needs to evolve to maintain its popularity, says the director of training at Matrix Fitness.
Promotional features of HCM
Sponsored
Creating successful training environments requires a deep understanding of functional design. Gregory Bradley, director of sales at BLK BOX Fitness talks about the company's approach
HCM Journal
Difficult times
HCM Journal
Editor's letter
Welcome to HCM HOT, a new annual souvenir publication that celebrates the best of the sector as well as sharing valuable insights from industry thought leaders
HCM Journal
Opinion
Kath Hudson talks to industry experts from around the world about their key achievements from the past year and their hopes for 2024
HCM Journal
Net-zero
How healthy is your floor for the people who train on it and the planet? Steph Eaves sheds light on sustainability practices
HCM Journal
The right storage can transform the flow and feel of your training spaces and user experience. Steph Eaves asks the experts for their most creative solutions
HCM Journal
“I created a health supergroup to look at how best to integrate health-related programming across the sector“
HCM Journal
“Almost 40 percent of men have never talked to anyone about their mental health. There is much suffering in silence“
HCM Journal
Consumer expectations are rising all the time, but nowhere more so than when it comes to digital. Actives UK's Dave Gerrish explains how the industry is shaping up
HCM Journal
Consumers tell us they want support to live longer and healthier lives and we were the only industry sector with the ability to deliver this, so we need to ensure the strategy is in line with demand
HCM Journal
“It's about making health everyone's business and acknowledging that inclusion is everyone's responsibility“
HCM Journal
Doing personally designed workouts can create a placebo effect that yields better results, researchers find
HCM Journal
Stimulate debate about issues across the industry and share your ideas and experiences. I love to hear from you:
[email protected]
HCM Journal
Brick recalls the terror of buying a failing club and how the lessons learned have propelled him throughout his career
HCM Journal
“Denbighshire Leisures' turnover has increased by 25 per cent since 2021, so the developments have paid for themselves and more“
HCM Journal
Our experts believe that love is the best basis to build a business. Kath Hudson finds out why
Current vacancies
Operations Manager Pickaquoy Centre
34,544 pa (pending salary) + Local Government Pension + benefits
Orkney, Scotland, United Kingdom
Current vacancies
Manager of active leisure and wellness Oxford City Council
43,060 to 44,088 pa + pension + benefits
Hybrid work – Oxford / work from home, United Kingdom
Recycling and Waste Manager Corporation of the City of London
40,056 – 44,934 papa + local government pension + benefits
Epping Forest, Essex, United Kingdom
Sports facilities assistant and lifeguard New Hall School
25,000 pa + excellent benefits
Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom
Senior manager of the task – Sports Center Caterham School
from 32 000 + pension + benefits
Caterham, Surrey, United Kingdom
Read the latest issue
Featured news from suppliers
The Panattas Three Angles bicep machine is designed for training the main flexor muscles of the elbow; biceps brachii and brachialis.
Featured news from suppliers
Developed for the medical world, adapted to the needs of modern fitness studios. Seca TRU seamlessly provides medical expertise for health-focused training with clinically valid body composition analysis that meets the evolving demands of the health and fitness industry.
Company profiles
For more than 50 years Les Mills has led the way in fitness to inspire…
Company profiles
Panatta is a historic fitness brand that offers one of the widest range of products in…
Supplier showcases
Supplier showcases
Catalog Gallery
Click on a catalog to view it online
Department
Snow room
Cryotherapy
Spa software
lockers
salt therapy products
Floor
Property & Tenders
Loughton, IG10
Knight Frank
Property & Tenders
Grantham, Leicestershire
Belvoir Castle
Diary dates
April 11-14, 2024
Exhibition Center, Cologne, Germany
Diary dates
30 May – 02 June 2024
Rimini Exhibition Center, Rimini, Italy
Diary dates
08-08 June 2024
Around the world, different,
Diary dates
June 11-13, 2024
Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore, Singapore
Diary dates
October 22-25, 2024
Messe Stuttgart, Germany
Diary dates
04-07 November 2024
In person, St Andrews, United Kingdom
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthclubmanagement.co.uk/health-club-management-news-sectors/Kerzner-International/Kerzner%2520International
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for just $78
- Kerzner%20International news
- Family members of men with infertility problems may be at increased risk of some cancers
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife plead not guilty in another corruption case
- President Jokowi issued 2 presidential decrees in February 2024
- Bucket Listers brings Sparkling Pink LA pop-up experience to West Hollywood
- The UK emerges as a center of global fashion innovation
- CGTN: Why China considers seeds a matter of national security
- Cancer patients suffering from lack of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the UK, research results | uk news
- Russian actor threatens to expand target list, Five Eyes report warns
- Weekend recap, what's in store this week, milestones, latest reports and rumors about the Huskers
- Jeans are bad for the environment, but a new discovery could help