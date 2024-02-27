The Council welcomes the Enhanced Flood Support Scheme





Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council welcomes the expanded flood support scheme following Economy Minister Conor Murphys announcement last week. The new scheme, which opens today 27 February 2024, will provide businesses with enhanced flood support for those affected by the recent floods. The scheme for eligible businesses closes on 22 March 2024 at 12:00. Applications will be coordinated by Newry, Morne and Down County Council and will be made via an online portal at: Enhanced Flood Relief Scheme Following the floods in the municipality in October/November 2023, the Council delivered the first phase of business support funding to local businesses on behalf of the Department of the Economy. This scheme closed in December and issued payments of 7,500. The Enhanced Flood Support Scheme will provide further support to businesses that were directly flooded following the severe weather in late October and early November. The support is in addition to the 7,500 grants and fee relief awarded to affected businesses to date. The aim of the Enhanced Flood Support Scheme grant is to provide up to £100,000 of additional support to eligible businesses to help them reopen and resume trading, or stay open and continue trading. Applicants will have two options to choose from during the process depending on the level of eligible costs incurred or to be incurred. The Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, commented: This extended scheme of extra support for businesses within our borough will give a welcome boost to those affected by the floods at the end of last year. The Council is committed to ensuring that we continue to help our business community recover and thrive once again. Applicants will be required to submit appropriate evidence to support their application. All awards are subject to funding availability and late applications will not be accepted. If businesses require further support or information, applicants are asked to contact: *email protected* The Minister also announced two hardship schemes to provide support to businesses and some other non-domestic premises that were affected by the floods in late October/early November 2023 but were not eligible for the previous payment of 7,500 or the Enhanced Support Scheme from the Floods. Details of how to apply for the two hardship schemes will be made available in the coming weeks.

