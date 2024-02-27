



The United States is today designating the Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), a Houthi-linked operative who has supported Houthi aggression and the owner and operator of a vessel used to transport Iranian goods to support of Houthis and IRGC-QF. We are taking this action in coordination with the UK through our bilateral partnership in the global fight against terrorism. The move follows the recent US designation of Ansarallah (commonly known as the Houthis) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist due to its unprecedented attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Separately, the United States is designating two additional companies that own and operate a vessel involved in transporting over $100 million in Iranian goods on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). MODAFL continues to facilitate the delivery of Iranian weapons, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in support of its war of aggression in Ukraine and Iran-linked militia groups in the Middle East. The United States and its allies remain committed to combating the financing of terrorism and will continue to use all available means to deter Houthi attacks on international shipping in the region. The Treasury Department appointments were made pursuant to Executive Order13224, changed. For more information on today's action, see TreasuresPress releaseANDPress release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/targeting-qods-force-deputy-commander-and-houthi-affiliated-supporters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

