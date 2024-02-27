International
The stream polluted by the careless water of the south
Southern Water has been fined 330,000 after raw sewage ran into a stream near Southampton for what the company admitted could have been nearly 20 hours.
Almost 2,000 fish were killed after faulty equipment at a pumping station sent untreated runoff into the environment at Waltham Chase on the edge of the South Downs.
Sitting at West Hampshire Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nicholas Wattam heard that the relay equipment at the Little Bull pumping station had been programmed incorrectly.
This led to a pump failure. When a second one wouldn't start, sewage and other hazardous substances were diverted up through two wells, across fields and into Shawford Lake Stream, leading to the popular YMCA Fairthorne Manor.
In the days following the incident in July 2019, investigators from the Environment Agency found pools of contaminated water and sewage and vegetation in local fields. The stream was cloudy as the pollution spread for nearly 3 km. Ammonia levels in the water were 25 times higher than the legal limit.
Dozens of brown trout and other dead fish continued to be discovered. Dozens became hundreds as the scale of the pollution became apparent.
Investigators believe the illegal flow of contaminated material continued onto public land and the creek for five to 20 hours.
Dawn Theaker, Hampshire environment manager for the Environment Agency, said:
We prosecuted Southern Water for environmental damage caused by pollution as a direct result of negligence in the way the pumping station was managed.
Again, we have a water company that fails to properly respond to alarms when things go wrong at the facilities they operate, allowing sewage to flow unchecked into fields and into a creek. The court agreed with our case that Southern Water was negligent.
Any pollution is unacceptable, but this happened next to a Site of Special Scientific Interest and other designations intended to provide greater protection for nature.
Water Minister Robbie Moore MP, from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said:
Southern Water has rightly been punished today for damaging our natural environment and is just the latest example of how polluters are being held accountable. Today's fine will be paid into our Water Recovery Fund, which will support the further work we are already doing to clean up our waterways.
We are delivering the changes people want to see: more investment, stronger regulations and stricter enforcement for water companies. This includes our proposals to ban water utility executive bonuses and we recently gave the Environment Agency greater powers to impose unlimited civil penalties on polluters.
The incident occurred close to where habitats and wetlands had previously been given formal protection by conservation bodies, but only the land and stream were not affected.
Southern Water paid compensation to the outdoor activity center at Fairthorne Manor, downstream of the incident after a thousand water sports bookings were cancelled. Concerns grew that contamination had spread.
No water sports took place for ten days as the Environment Agency carried out its investigation.
The Environment Agency first heard something was wrong from a member of the public around midday that summer day in 2019, who said he saw untreated sewage, solids and tissue entering the stream.
An alarm at the failed pump was raised just after 7am, but Southern Water had failed to act on it.
The Environment Agency sent an officer to the scene in response to the first report and responded that the creek near the pumping station was cloudy and there was a distinct smell in the air.
The officer saw sewage debris pooling around a well in a field and then evidence of sewage coming out of another nearby.
He also saw the first of many dead fish as a result of the pollution.
The number of fish killed increased as the investigation continued. Brown trout, bullheads, and sticklebacks all found dead in the water totaled 1954. Investigators saw no live fish in parts of the stream, only dead ones.
Southern Water pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a breach of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 in relation to pollution and the operation of the Little Bull pumping station on or about 21 July 2019.
In addition to the 330,000 fine, Wattam District Judge ordered Southern Water to pay the Environment Agency costs of 18,764 and an additional 181 victims.
Southern Water was fined 90 meters in 2021 after widespread pollution of rivers and coastal waters in Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
Prosecutions of water companies by the Environment Agency for pollution incidents since 2015 have already led to fines of more than 150 million.
