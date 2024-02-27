International
Massive new survey finds widespread frustration with access to primary health care
A Toronto-based research team met and surveyed nearly 10,000 Canadians about the state of the health care system, and what they found is deep dissatisfaction and frustration with primary care as the country faces a severe shortage of family doctors.
The OurCare initiative led by Dr. Tara Kiran, a family physician and scientist with the MAP Center for Urban Health Solutions at St. the last 16 months. It just released a 72-page report outlining its findings.
It is one of the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on Canadians' views of the health system and provides crucial data on the poor state of primary care access in a growing and aging country.
While Canadians are generally proud of a health system that provides care based on need rather than ability to pay, OurCareresearchers found that many people believe the system has failed in its promise to provide universal, high-quality health care in the right time.
“Despite the variety of voices we heard from, it was clear that there were so many people in Canada who agreed. They want everyone to have access to primary care,” Kiran told CBC News.
“Primary care is failing. Too many people don't have access to what is the front door of the health care system. We are a country of haves and have-nots.
“So many people have absolutely nothing and I think that's a shame, actually.”
The report found evidence of what it calls a “connection crisis” — about 22 percent of Canadian adults (about 6.5 million people) don't have a family doctor or nurse they can see regularly.
The problem seems to be getting worse. IN a Statistics Canada 2019 survey,14.5 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and over reported not having regular access to primary care.
The OurCare survey found that access is particularly limited in Quebec, where 30.8 percent of people report not having a primary care provider.
Meanwhile, in Atlantic Canada, 30.9 percent of people surveyed said they don't have a family doctor or nurse.
The data also show a significant age disparity, with fewer young adults reporting regular access to a doctor.
About 35 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 29 are without a primary care provider, according to TourCare.
Canada lags far behind other rich countries in terms of access to primary care. In the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands and Finland, more than 95 percent of the population has a primary care clinic or place of care, according to data published in Journal Canadian Medical Association.
These sites guarantee access by automatically registering people with a doctor or practice.
Meanwhile, in Canada, many people spend years on waiting lists just to see a GP. Many family medicine practices have simply closed their doors to new patients.
OurCare also found that many people who have some type of provider still struggle to access primary care in a way that best serves their needs.
Only 35 percent of respondents said they could get a same-day or next-day appointment when they needed urgent care, the OurCare report said.
Doctors' office hours are limited, and relatively few people (36 percent) reported accessing a doctor on weekends or after 5:00 pm on weekdays.
Lack of access has consequences. The number of unplanned emergency room visits increased from about 14 million in 2021-22 to 15.1 million in 2022-23, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). data.
The OurCare report concludes that the best way to solve Canadians' crisis of confidence in primary care is with a relatively straightforward, if elusive, fix: bring in more doctors and nurse practitioners.
“When people don't have access to primary care, it basically means people aren't getting the care they need,” Kiran said. “They're not getting preventative care. Chronic conditions aren't being managed.”
Kiran said that in a system in which family doctors play a crucial gatekeeper or “guardian” role in treating patients, coordinating care and providing referrals to specialists, everyone should have some kind of relationship with a primary care clinician. .
“If we don't make significant changes to primary care, we're going to see people's health deteriorate. That means their mental health, their physical health, their social well-being. And, ultimately, it will mean that people have a worse quality of life,” she said.
More doctors will lead to a healthier population, improved death rates and lower health care costs, the report concludes.
It's the latter point that may motivate some policymakers to tackle primary care gaps with a greater sense of urgency, Kiran said.
Adding doctors costs more up front, but could save money in the long run through a greater focus on preventive medicine that treats conditions before they require more costly interventions like surgery.
The federal government's recent health deal with the provinces and a series of bilateral agreements are a significant improvement, but they do not meet all the country's needs, Kiran said.
The federal government agreed last year to spend $46.2 billion more on health care than originally planned over the next ten years.
The government needs to spend tens of billions of dollars more than that to meaningfully improve primary care, Kiran said, citing her own research.
“Incremental improvement is not enough. Going from 77 percent covered to 80 percent or 85 that's not going to cut it,” she said.
“We actually have to design around full population coverage, and that means really looking at our health care system differently. We need 10 times the investment that's been committed to realizing that vision of primary care high quality for all.”
The report calls on governments to speed up the licensing of foreign-trained health care professionals and to train and recruit more people to work in primary care.
Dismantling some of the barriers facing foreign-trained doctors would be a “potential immediate solution to the health manpower crisis,” Kiran said.
The system urgently needs reinforcements, the report says, because fewer medical graduates are choosing family medicine, a significant number of doctors are approaching retirement and more doctors are choosing to leave family practice after the trauma of the pandemic.
These findings are consistent with what CBC News has reported recently.
The number of medical residency slots has been stagnant for the past 10 years and enrollments in family medicine have dropped dramatically, according to a CBC News analysis of medical school data.
While it is difficult to determine how many Canadian doctors are working abroad, there are thousands of them in countries such as Australia, the UK and the US.
Many potential Canadian doctors found that their only choice was to work abroad due to limited medical schools and residency spots here at home.
Many want to return to work in Canada but can't because of a credentialing red tape, doctors told CBC News.
“Should we be more open to different types of health professionals providing primary care, different types of training? I think the answer is yes because some care is better than no care and some people are not getting any care right now, Kiran said.
Kiran and her researchers are also suggesting an expansion of team-based primary care to increase access and reduce physician burnout, and a more robust virtual care regimen.
Those recommendations and others, including a call to make medical records easily accessible to patients online, are part of the “OurCare Standard” the group wants the provinces and Ottawa to adopt as part of a push to support a primary care system that is on the ropes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/primary-care-canada-10-000-canadians-report-1.7125990
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ZSuite Tech accelerates access to escrow innovation for financial institutions via Fiserv's AppMarket
- Massive new survey finds widespread frustration with access to primary health care
- 'Real risk' Britain will miss out on economic growth without a green plan – CBI economists warn | business news
- The Voice: 4 best blind auditions from the season 25 premiere | Entertainment
- The Despotic Origins of the World's First Men's Style Magazine
- The stream polluted by the careless water of the south
- China's Xi chooses to visit Serbia in 2024, says Balkan leader
- Manhattan DA calls for silence on Trump before secret trial
- Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp head to the Hollywood Bowl – San Bernardino Sun
- FlagHouse Premier I table tennis table
- Tourists say they were stranded in the Australian wilderness after following the wrong route on Google Maps
- Targeting Qods Force Deputy Commander and Houthi-affiliated supporters