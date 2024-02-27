Massive new survey finds widespread frustration with access to primary health care

A Toronto-based research team met and surveyed nearly 10,000 Canadians about the state of the health care system, and what they found is deep dissatisfaction and frustration with primary care as the country faces a severe shortage of family doctors.

The OurCare initiative led by Dr. Tara Kiran, a family physician and scientist with the MAP Center for Urban Health Solutions at St. the last 16 months. It just released a 72-page report outlining its findings.

It is one of the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on Canadians' views of the health system and provides crucial data on the poor state of primary care access in a growing and aging country.

While Canadians are generally proud of a health system that provides care based on need rather than ability to pay, OurCareresearchers found that many people believe the system has failed in its promise to provide universal, high-quality health care in the right time.

“Despite the variety of voices we heard from, it was clear that there were so many people in Canada who agreed. They want everyone to have access to primary care,” Kiran told CBC News.

“Primary care is failing. Too many people don't have access to what is the front door of the health care system. We are a country of haves and have-nots.

“So many people have absolutely nothing and I think that's a shame, actually.”

Dr. Tara Kiran and her team of researchers surveyed 10,000 people. The biggest achievement was the desire of more doctors to improve primary care. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

The report found evidence of what it calls a “connection crisis” — about 22 percent of Canadian adults (about 6.5 million people) don't have a family doctor or nurse they can see regularly.

The problem seems to be getting worse. IN a Statistics Canada 2019 survey,14.5 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and over reported not having regular access to primary care.

The OurCare survey found that access is particularly limited in Quebec, where 30.8 percent of people report not having a primary care provider.

Meanwhile, in Atlantic Canada, 30.9 percent of people surveyed said they don't have a family doctor or nurse.

The data also show a significant age disparity, with fewer young adults reporting regular access to a doctor.

About 35 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 29 are without a primary care provider, according to TourCare.

Canada lags far behind other rich countries in terms of access to primary care. In the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands and Finland, more than 95 percent of the population has a primary care clinic or place of care, according to data published in Journal Canadian Medical Association.

These sites guarantee access by automatically registering people with a doctor or practice.

Meanwhile, in Canada, many people spend years on waiting lists just to see a GP. Many family medicine practices have simply closed their doors to new patients.

OurCare also found that many people who have some type of provider still struggle to access primary care in a way that best serves their needs.

Only 35 percent of respondents said they could get a same-day or next-day appointment when they needed urgent care, the OurCare report said.

Doctors' office hours are limited, and relatively few people (36 percent) reported accessing a doctor on weekends or after 5:00 pm on weekdays.

Lack of access has consequences. The number of unplanned emergency room visits increased from about 14 million in 2021-22 to 15.1 million in 2022-23, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). data.

The OurCare report concludes that the best way to solve Canadians' crisis of confidence in primary care is with a relatively straightforward, if elusive, fix: bring in more doctors and nurse practitioners.

“When people don't have access to primary care, it basically means people aren't getting the care they need,” Kiran said. “They're not getting preventative care. Chronic conditions aren't being managed.”

Kiran said that in a system in which family doctors play a crucial gatekeeper or “guardian” role in treating patients, coordinating care and providing referrals to specialists, everyone should have some kind of relationship with a primary care clinician. .

“If we don't make significant changes to primary care, we're going to see people's health deteriorate. That means their mental health, their physical health, their social well-being. And, ultimately, it will mean that people have a worse quality of life,” she said.

More doctors will lead to a healthier population, improved death rates and lower health care costs, the report concludes.

Watch: Canadian medical residency spots stagnate for decade, analysis shows Canadian medical residency spots stagnated for a decade, analysis shows A CBC News analysis shows the number of medical residencies in Canada has remained largely stagnant over the past decade, despite population growth and millions of people without a family doctor.

It's the latter point that may motivate some policymakers to tackle primary care gaps with a greater sense of urgency, Kiran said.

Adding doctors costs more up front, but could save money in the long run through a greater focus on preventive medicine that treats conditions before they require more costly interventions like surgery.

The federal government's recent health deal with the provinces and a series of bilateral agreements are a significant improvement, but they do not meet all the country's needs, Kiran said.

The federal government agreed last year to spend $46.2 billion more on health care than originally planned over the next ten years.

The government needs to spend tens of billions of dollars more than that to meaningfully improve primary care, Kiran said, citing her own research.

“Incremental improvement is not enough. Going from 77 percent covered to 80 percent or 85 that's not going to cut it,” she said.

“We actually have to design around full population coverage, and that means really looking at our health care system differently. We need 10 times the investment that's been committed to realizing that vision of primary care high quality for all.”

WATCH: Ottawa's efforts won't solve family doctor shortage, experts say Ottawa's efforts won't solve the family doctor shortage, experts say The federal government is striking deals with provinces and pledging billions of dollars to help solve Canada's shortage of family doctors, but experts say it's not enough to address the situation for millions of patients without a primary care physician.

The report calls on governments to speed up the licensing of foreign-trained health care professionals and to train and recruit more people to work in primary care.

Dismantling some of the barriers facing foreign-trained doctors would be a “potential immediate solution to the health manpower crisis,” Kiran said.

The system urgently needs reinforcements, the report says, because fewer medical graduates are choosing family medicine, a significant number of doctors are approaching retirement and more doctors are choosing to leave family practice after the trauma of the pandemic.

These findings are consistent with what CBC News has reported recently.

The number of medical residency slots has been stagnant for the past 10 years and enrollments in family medicine have dropped dramatically, according to a CBC News analysis of medical school data.

While it is difficult to determine how many Canadian doctors are working abroad, there are thousands of them in countries such as Australia, the UK and the US.

Many potential Canadian doctors found that their only choice was to work abroad due to limited medical schools and residency spots here at home.

Many want to return to work in Canada but can't because of a credentialing red tape, doctors told CBC News.

“Should we be more open to different types of health professionals providing primary care, different types of training? I think the answer is yes because some care is better than no care and some people are not getting any care right now, Kiran said.

WATCH: Canada is losing hundreds of qualified doctors every year. That is why Canada is losing hundreds of qualified doctors every year. That is why Canada is losing hundreds of qualified Canadian doctors trained abroad who cannot practice because they find it difficult to obtain residency here due to a combination of red tape and prejudice.

Kiran and her researchers are also suggesting an expansion of team-based primary care to increase access and reduce physician burnout, and a more robust virtual care regimen.

Those recommendations and others, including a call to make medical records easily accessible to patients online, are part of the “OurCare Standard” the group wants the provinces and Ottawa to adopt as part of a push to support a primary care system that is on the ropes.