Portsmouth will host the UK's national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Thousands of members of the public will be invited to join D-Day veterans, Armed Forces personnel, the leader of Portsmouth City Council and VIP guests at the landmark event on June 5.

The personal stories and reflections of surviving D-Day veterans will be at the heart of the event, which will also feature military musicians, a Royal Air Force pastiche and moving tributes from special guests. They will commemorate all those who died during the Normandy campaign and pay tribute to surviving D-Day veterans.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

We must never forget the sacrifices made on D-Day and the selfless courage of the Normandy veterans. It is hard to imagine a nobler act than risking one's life to defeat tyranny and oppression. I am proud that the Armed Forces will lead the nation in paying tribute to the heroes of Normandy in Portsmouth in June. The 80th anniversary of D-Day will remind us that we can never take peace for granted. With war raging in Europe once again, we must recommit ourselves to protect and defend Britain's peace and freedom with our allies around the world. The alliances we forged on 6 June 1944 are still vital to the UK's security today.

John Roberts shows his desire to protect peace at all costs. MOD Crown Copyright.

Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer said:

We will forever owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans and the Allied forces who fought so bravely in Normandy. On the 80th anniversary, we will remember all those who put their lives on the line for our freedom on D-Day, and continue to honor their brave service to this day.

D-Day veterans, serving Armed Forces personnel and the leader of Portsmouth City Council met at the Normandy Wall in Portsmouth today (Tuesday 27 February) to mark 100 days to the 80th anniversary.

To begin the countdown to D-Day 80, the names of 13 veterans from 12 Allied countries are being added to the Normandy Wall of Remembrance, in recognition of the UK's enduring international relationships forged during the Second World War.

These international alliances and partnerships are still vital to our security today. Names added to the Normandy Memorial Wall include:

Stan Ford, Royal Navy, United Kingdom

John Roberts, Royal Navy, United Kingdom

Richard Pirrie, Royal Australian Navy, Australia

Francois August Venesoen, Royal Air Force, Belgium

William Howard Cameron, Royal Canadian Navy, Canada

Miroslav Moravec, Royal Air Force, Czech Republic

Kaj Birksted, Royal Air Force, Denmark

Lon Gautier, Free French Movement, France

Georgios Panagiotopoulos, Hellenic Navy, Greece

Max Wolff, Royal Netherlands Army, Netherlands

Neil W. Harton, Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve, New Zealand

Stanisaw Maczek, Polish Land Forces, Poland

Jimmie W. Monteith Jr, United States Army, United States of America

Squadron Leader Luke Jules presents John Roberts with his plaque. MOD Crown Copyright.

British veterans Stan Ford and John Roberts were presented with their plaques by service personnel at History of D-DayPortsmouth City Council's museum dedicated to the Normandy landings, before it was added to the wall.

Stan Ford and John Roberts pictured in front of the Normandy Memorial Wall. MOD Crown Copyright.

Members of the public can donate to add a name to the wall, which also supports the work of The D-Day Story.

John Roberts, whose name will be added to the Normandy Wall, said:

It is humbling to see the nation come together to remember D-Day and those who fell during the Normandy landings. I will never forget that day and I am proud to know that the British people will not either. I hope the commemorations in June will help a whole new generation understand the sacrifices made on their behalf.

John Roberts talks to Brigadier Anna Kimber. MOD Crown Copyright.

Director of the Royal British Legion Remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson said:

The legacy left by the World War II generation lives on in the freedom and democracy we have today. It is vital that we continue to honor their service and sacrifice, so we are encouraging D-Day veterans and their families to sign up to attend one of RBL's commemorative events in France or the UK.

Stan waves in front of the Normandy Memorial Wall. MOD Crown Copyright.

The Ministry of Defense has launched a D-Day 80 website on GOV.UKso that members of the public can learn more about the official commemorations and register for information on how to register to attend.

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, the United Kingdom, the United States, and their allies launched Operation Overlord, a combined sea, air, and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

By the end of the day, the Allies had established a foothold along the French coast to begin their costly advance to liberate northwestern Europe, eventually achieving victory over the Nazis a year later.