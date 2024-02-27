International
News is a bu$iness. Or is she?
For the people who gather and deliver the news, the news is terrible. Layoffs, layoffs, buyouts, closures, news wasteland. The title of a recent media assessment by The New Yorker filed Extinction.
But wait! Billionaires are buying (with limited patience). Philanthropists are stepping in (up to a point). Across the country, small and not-so-small nonprofits are in business, at least until their start-up support runs out. And even some taxpayer money is in the mix (though that can be tricky to accept).
Local, national and international news media viewed on handheld, lap, desk or wall screens are in fierce competition. They're expected to pay their way (and more), and if they don't, the solution is to cut, cancel, or submit to the lowest common denominator of bleed-and-lead. If everything is breaking news or a crisis, what is really going on?
An inscription of chaos or chaos seems to apply. In fact, we are inundated with news, measured in productions of all kinds, telling us what is going on, for better or for worse. But it's the dollars-and-cents business of journalism that's in such a mess.
Why?
Katharine Graham was the esteemed owner of The Washington Post Company when it was owned Washington Post, Newsweek, and quite a few other companies that will be trading at $800 or more per share that you haven't actually had the opportunity to control the vote. She once described the strength of the paper (and by extension, the news business in general) as: Woodward & Bernstein and Woodward & Lothrop, the great Watergate reporting team and the big downtown store.
What she meant was that the news business operated on two distinct lanes: the content it reported and the advertising revenue that paid for the content. The business side, as it was called, was responsible for paying the bills supported, in the case of newspapers and magazines, by subscriptions, which was a valued but less profitable factor.
And then, in the twenty-first century, advertising changed radically: To this day, most of Alphabet and Meta's big revenue comes from a different kind of advertising, shaped by algorithms to the extent that if you click once, say, a shoe, you will get steps to shoes, shoes and shoes.
I have to say here that for people in the news business this is no revelation, and the formula for how ad revenue is split is a tug of war that is largely on the side of big tech and web-based sites like YouTube. (owned by Alphabet) and Facebook (owned by Meta). These companies claim to link and send people to news sites of origin, although in fact they do so much less often than before. Why bother?
Apple sells large amounts of merchandise. Amazon sells almost everything to almost everyone. Microsoft dominates software. The news business produces news. What has become indisputably clear is that it is very, very difficult to get audiences to pay for it at a rate that can sufficiently cover the costs of collecting it.
(I'll use data in the next two paragraphs that I found online. My sense of the numbers is that vouching for them, unless you're the one who compiled them, is risky. But let's agree that they are close enough to be taken seriously).
Among news businesses, New York Times is considered extremely successful, with total global subscribers, most of whom are digital, of 10.36 million, and this is on a steady upward swing. of TimesEarnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2023 was more than $336 million. What I've seen reported is that about 80 percent of its revenue comes from subscriptions and 20 percent from reverse full-split ads at the turn of the century.
Alphabets reported profit for 2023 was 73 billion dollars, which means more than two hundred times more than New York Times.
So where does the money for news come from? Here is my list of resources:
subscription
Memberships
Advertising, aka underwriting and sponsorships
PHILANTHROPY
Events
Data sales
Partnerships
alliances
The challenge is to create a means of combining these in a way to achieve what might be called the holy grail: sustainability, defined as income that can be maintained at a certain rate or level. This model has not yet been created. With so many different sources, one set of fundraising skills may not mean you have what you need. Furthermore, people who gather news do not have the instincts and experience necessarily destined to be successful in creating or sustaining businesses.
And business people with bottom lines to meet getting enough money to pay for everything tend to see the news side as more hopeful than realistic.
This conundrum is being explored in meetings, summits, conferences and planned gatherings, where practitioners in discussion increase solidarity, even though practical solutions have so far been elusive. There's money to spend A philanthropic consortium called Press Forward recently announced a $500 million fund to start, an important initiative. Similarly, the American Journalism Project raises and distributes millions of dollars and expertise to nonprofit organizations. (Its CEO, Sarabeth Berman, is my daughter-in-law, and she's as terrifying in that role as she is irresistible in so many other ways.)
So back to the top. The news business is in an extremely complicated process of reinvention, and how that will happen and what the news should be is yet to be written.
