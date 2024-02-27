Minister Fajon at the high-level segment of the 55th session of the UNHRC





In her speech on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the cornerstone of the international human rights regime, Minister Tanja Fajon also emphasized that “when it comes to human rights, work is not is never actually performed”. . She recalled the human suffering caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Gaza conflict, as well as a number of other armed conflicts around the world. In its efforts within the UN Security Council, Slovenia pays special attention to these situations and serious and systematic violations of human rights. The Minister underlined the importance of accountability for atrocities and serious human rights violations and encouraged countries to join the more than thirty countries that signed the Ljubljana-Hague Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition on February 14, 2024. The Minister also expressed support for the work of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and his Office, recalling that the Human Rights Council has a number of mechanisms available to respond to human rights challenges. . A strong civil society and building the resilience of societies are key to addressing growing inequalities, human rights violations and abuses. Minister Fajon highlighted new technologies, artificial intelligence, climate change, pandemics and rapid demographic changes as global challenges that pose a risk to human rights. She closed her speech by calling for human rights to be included in the outcome document of the UN Summit for the Future in September 2024 and recalled Slovenia's candidacy to the Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 mandate. In this year's session of the Human Rights Council, Slovenia will again focus on issues that are among the priorities of its foreign policy in the field of human rights. Together with Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco and Switzerland, it will present a resolution on the environment and human rights related to the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. Slovenia will also co-sponsor with Austria and Mexico a resolution on the rights of persons belonging to minorities. As in previous years, a representative of Slovenian children will participate in the debate on children's rights. Slovenia will also increase its contribution in several thematic areas by co-organizing events on the equal representation of women in the multilateral system, on the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and a discussion with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General of the General on violence against children on the margins of the session. In addition to the panel discussions, the 55th session of the HRC will also consider the reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Venezuela, Haiti, Belarus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as special procedures reports on Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iran, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Ukraine, Eritrea, Colombia, Venezuela, Mali, Nicaragua and the Central African Republic . Part of the session will be devoted to thematic discussions on the environment, minorities, persons with disabilities, the right to privacy, freedom of belief, human rights defenders, children in armed conflict, violence against children, etc.

