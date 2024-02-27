Richard Coello is appointed CEO of K2 International





K2 Insurance Services, an independent specialty insurance program manager, has announced the appointment of Richard Coello as CEO of K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International), effective March 1, 2024. Coello has a successful track record of building underwriting businesses building K2 Financial from a startup into a $65 million premium business over the past decade and recently adding additional products in the Fintech and US direct markets. Prior to that he served as Assistant General Manager for Travelers Europe for over six years. During his time with the firm he established the Financial Institutions division of Travelers Europe. Coello has co-managed the K2 International business with David Carson since it was acquired by K2 Insurance Services in May 2020 and provided guidance through the recent acquisition by Warburg Pincus. Bob Kimmel, CEO and Co-Founder of K2 Insurance Services, commented: Following the Warburg Pincus transaction, we view the growth of K2 Internationals as one of our top strategic priorities and this appointment demonstrates the confidence we have in Richard to bring his success to today. to new teams and acquisitions. During his career, he has also held executive roles at Chubb, Newline Group, Willis and Legal & General Investment Management. Coello said: I am extremely proud to have been given the opportunity to support K2 International in this new phase of development. We have ready support from our parent company and owners to focus on growth. I look forward to meeting the next generation of underwriting talent and providing them with the infrastructure they need to build their successful businesses.

