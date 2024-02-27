Trudeau, Singh buy more time with pharmacy deal: Tom Mulcair

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was enthusiastic as he made the media rounds last weekend, and deservedly so. He was announcing his latest deal with Trudeau's Liberals, one that would bring the first prescription drug coverage with a federal imprimatur.

Singh used a technique similar to the one he used when he brought in the first phase of a federal dental care program: get something clear and tangible that people can understand. The tricky next steps can come later.

Singh didn't get the credit he deserved for pushing the Liberals to honor their deal that started with a national dental plan for children. He was not risking that happening again, even at the risk of overselling what had been achieved.

This was smart politics and clever politics. Let the technocrats work out the fine print. The bottom line is: here's some good news. If you have diabetes, your medication will be covered from now on. Full stop.

Young Canadians were also told that contraceptives would be covered under the Canada Health Act. A more modest but valuable attention to another demographic.

I know that the diabetes drug announcement is truly a welcome relief to hundreds of thousands of Canadians. It's one that hits home for me personally. My father suffered from diabetes in his later years. He lost both legs. The cost of his treatment was prohibitive, and because he was self-employed, he had no private insurance. He and my mother were in real financial trouble.

Canadians often look south of the border and are understandably glad they weren't stuck with the kind of patchwork, province-by-province Medicare that Americans are burdened with from state to state. But our prescription drug coverage, pharmacy, is as different as their Medicare. It doesn't make sense that life-saving drugs are only covered when you're hospitalized.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters ahead of Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, February 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld

Singh and Trudeau have managed to provide a first example of what a crucial new national program can become. Yes, of course, there is personal political interest, but that does not distract from the good that can come from it.

There are massive hurdles to overcome. Without seeing a word of the plan, Alberta premier Danielle Smith predictably announced that shell would be retiring. Quebec is likely to do the same, but smart negotiations could easily provide the help Canadians need in every province.

After all, this is provincial jurisdiction. But Trudeau has achieved it before.

When Trudeau stole another page from the NDP's low-cost daycare agenda, I couldn't be happier for Canadian women. Yes, I was going to run on that as a key platform issue in the 2015 general election and Trudeau's Liberals had opposed it. That said, imitation is the highest form of flattery, and Trudeau has become very flattering to PDP politics indeed.

Trudeau took a very pragmatic approach that either compensated provinces for existing child care plans or offered a massive financial incentive to sign up those that had little or none. There were a few bumps, but overall, it worked.

Trudeau, of course, was not bound to pursue this venture in his supply and confidence agreement with the DPA. He could say no to the pharmacy part, and he had voices of experience telling him to do just that.

Trudeau's “Bart”.

Senior Liberals Ive spoke to felt Trudeau had a golden opportunity to step aside and show spending restraint. There was no real threat that the next budget would not pass, the Bloc had more than enough votes and they were in no rush for an election.

But that would have created a serious perception problem for Trudeau, governing at the whim and call of the separatists. Trudeau, by nature, will also avoid letting others have the power to decide. If there are to be early elections, they will be at a time of his choosing.

In the end, Trudeau played to suppress, spending more, buying time (with taxpayer money) and flipping the conservative Poilievres the bird.

Trudeau appears to be making a gamble similar to the one Stephen Harper took when he faced him in 2015. Harpers campaign bet big that if they give Canadians enough time to see how inexperienced and unprepared Trudeau was, there is no way they will vote for him.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a joint availability at the Mariinskiy Palace in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, February 24, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette

Harper called a snap election and had the longest campaign in Canadian history. Trudeau did well in the debates and ran a good campaign, using that extra time to his advantage. Harper lost his bet and Trudeau won the election.

The same sense of you've got to be kidding me seems to permeate the Trudeau Liberals now. They are in denial. Poilievre is leagues ahead of them in every single poll, but they've convinced themselves it's not really happening.

This is similar to the Liberal behavior when Harper came. He got a hidden agenda was a rallying cry that was supposed to scare the pants off Canadians. Harper was elected three times.

Poilievre's “Achilles heel”.

Regardless of his polls, there is actually a real danger for Poilievre that his reflex to sit down and attack personally will begin to weaken. The history of personal attacks in Canadian politics is not very favorable to those who carry out the attack.

Poilievre often manages to score short-term political points, but at what cost, long-term? (And, yes, with this newer deal, there will now be a longer term.)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick

When Trudeau announced the online harm legislation, Poilievre was amusing if not statesmanlike. He decided to attack Trudeau for his blackface fractures, saying that someone wearing racist costumes is not able to lecture anyone. He also said that for Trudeau, hate speech is the language he hates.

A great line, but mostly beside the point. Once again, hundreds of thousands of Canadian parents are deeply concerned about the terrible torrent hitting their children on social media. Trudeau was talking to all of them. Polivre was only talking to his base.

Trudeau hit the nail right on the head when he simply rolled his eyes and said Poilievre was arguing against something he hadn't read yet. Tap.

When Harper was prime minister, his attorney general, Peter MacKay, moved quickly to introduce tough legislation against the unwanted sharing of intimate photos. It was in response to a deeply disturbing case of a teenage girl who took her own life. That was leadership.

Poiliev's lack of that kind of moral certainty seems to be an Achilles' heel. It's all an excuse for the neutral even smarter aleck one. It is not guided by any guiding star. He has done an incredible job of outing his opponents (and the press), but he wants to be prime minister, not a pundit. His behavior is beginning to expose an inability to take serious matters seriously.

Poilievre recently forced his parliamentary group to vote against a free trade deal with Ukraine. That war-torn nation had worked hard to achieve the pact with Canada and loved it dearly. Poilievre made an incredible connection between that trade deal and the carbon tax he hates so much here at home. His deputies were forced to reject it, even though it made no moral or economic sense.

The 1.5 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent are unlikely to simply forgive and forget. Politics is about augmentation. Poilievre seems to think his high poll numbers make him untouchable and he can cast votes without consequence.

It will be interesting to watch Poilievres maneuver in response to the diabetes drug coverage announcement. Indeed, politics is about augmentation. Singh and Trudeau have just added a whole bunch of Canadians who are excited to get that relief.

Will Poilievre show a little nuance, or will he do as usual and say how terrible everything is? Canadians will be watching and will now have more time to pay attention.

Tom Mulcair was leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017