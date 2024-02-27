International
UN aid chief warns Security Council of deepening humanitarian crisis in Syria
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths briefing the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Syria
As prepared for delivery
Thank you Madam President.
This month marks one year since the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023.
As we reflect on the first anniversary of this tragedy, our hearts go out to the families across the region who have endured such a profound loss.
The earthquakes, among the worst in a century, caused untold destruction, claimed thousands of lives and left millions of people in both countries injured, traumatized and homeless.
With the tremendous support of the international community, essential emergency assistance was provided, including first aid, food and protection assistance, and shelter support.
But in Syria, where the conflict is about to reach its 13th year, it is clear that much more is still needed to address the long-term humanitarian impact of the earthquakes. This includes ensuring the full restoration of basic services and providing adequate and appropriate shelters, especially for pregnant women and displaced girls.
The same is true of the wider humanitarian crisis in Syria. Already one of the world's worst crises a year ago, it has only worsened over the past 12 months.
Madam President,
In 2024, Syria's humanitarian outlook remains bleak.
16.7 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance, nearly three-quarters of the population and the largest number of people in need since the beginning of the crisis.
The expansion of hostilities in northern Syria and the recent attacks in Damascus, Damascus Rural and Homs Governorates continue to cause civilian casualties, displacement and extensive damage to critical infrastructure.
In north-east Syria, the latest attacks since mid-January have caused the partial or complete shutdown of hundreds of essential facilities, including water stations, health centers, schools and other vital services. More than 1 million people, from big cities to villages, are said to be without electricity.
Reduced access to electricity, water and cooking fuel has exacerbated food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable members of society such as children, pregnant and lactating women.
Likewise, across Syria, ongoing hostilities, the decline of essential services, prolonged water shortages and a dire economic situation are all serving to increase people's reliance on humanitarian aid.
However, access challenges, including daily security incidents, are limiting the ability of humanitarian workers to safely deliver essential assistance and engage directly with affected populations.
I repeat my call to all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law.
This includes constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure during military operations.
And it includes allowing and facilitating the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid to people in need.
Madam President,
I welcome the Syrian government's decision earlier this month to renew its permission for the UN to use the Bab al-Salam and Al Raee crossings to deliver humanitarian aid for another three months, until 13 May 2024.
I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, His Excellency Ambassador Koussay al Dahhak, through whom this decision was conveyed.
This extension follows an earlier, equally welcome decision by the Syrian Arab Republic in January to extend its permission to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver aid to north-west Syria for another six months, until July 13, 2024.
In 2023, the UN and its humanitarian partners moved more than 5,000 trucks carrying essential aid through these crossings. Already in 2024, we have carried out more than 40 cross-border missions.
This has allowed us to provide essential assistance to 2.5 million people every month and administer over 1 million medical procedures.
We continue to advocate for humanitarians to be given the necessary space to decide on the fastest and most efficient way to deliver aid to those in desperate need without unfairly politicizing such decisions. It is clear that cross-border aid will continue to be crucial for people in the North West for the foreseeable future.
It is also clear that expanding deliveries across Syria, including the northwest, is a humanitarian imperative.
Madam President,
The humanitarian community remains absolutely committed to providing the help people need across Syria. But we cannot do this unless we have the necessary funds. Last year's Humanitarian Response Plan received less than 40 percent of the funding requested for the worst-funded response plan since the conflict began.
The earthquakes of February 2023, as devastating as they were, could have been the moment when we said that the people of Syria have suffered enough. However, the international attention, the generous mobilization of resources and the solidarity behind the response, unfortunately, proved momentary.
A year later, the people of Syria are facing a humanitarian situation worse than ever before.
As international attention diminishes, the suffering and despair of the people of Syria is intensifying.
We must not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the current situation.
We must continue to promote respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and increased safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.
We need to see an increase in funding levels for the humanitarian response.
And more than anything, we need to see a renewed and genuine commitment to a political solution to end the conflict.
Thank you.
