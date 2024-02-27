Women, people of color and young people are heavy underrepresented in our governing institutions — just by looking at a picture of Senate members illustrates this fact. Latest titles and explorative arouse enthusiasm for GROWING Numbers e User from these groups who compete and serve in elected office. However, financial and political barriers remain, making it more difficult for them to take office and stay there.

For a new report, Intimidation of State and Local Officials: The Threat to Democracy, the Brennan Center, the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University, and the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University surveyed and interviewed local elected officials and state legislators across the country to better understand the hostility and abuse they face. Experiences of intimidation are common among incumbents: 43 percent of state legislators experienced threats during their last term and most recent campaign, and 18 percent of local officials faced threats within the previous three months. This abuse impedes the normal functioning of representative government, with more than 40 percent of local officials reporting that their hostility dampened their desire to work on controversial issues or run for re-election or higher office.

The report found that these burdens are unequal: women and people of color experience major effects of hostility in their personal and public lives. On top of what the report highlights, the survey results contain additional disparities. First, the precautions lawmakers take in response to hostility may be less accessible to those with lower incomes. Black women in state and local office face disproportionate burdens of abuse, experience threats, hostility related to their appearance, and hostility of a sexual nature at particularly high rates, requiring them to take inappropriate and intense precautions for resources. And younger officials face higher rates of intimidation than older ones, reporting greater chilling effects on their engagement in public life. Intimidation makes it more difficult for these groups to run and stay in office, thereby hindering their ability to create policy change on behalf of underrepresented communities.

The costs of responding to intimidation and abuse

In interviews, legislators shared a variety of tactics they used to protect themselves, mostly individual approaches taken on their own initiative. When asked whether they had taken specific precautions, such as moving homes, in response to hostility, lawmakers from lower-income states reported doing so at significantly lower rates than those from higher-income states – an unsurprising result given the costs of these measures. Since incomes for women of color and youth are lower on average than for men and older working-age adults, they may be at a disadvantage when it comes to being proactive against threats. These findings lend support to proposals to reduce the sometimes prohibitive costs of running for office, which would benefit lower-income candidates of all races and genders.

Hostility disproportionately affects women of color and skews representation

In addition to the disparities in abuse experienced by female versus male officials, larger gaps emerged when the group of women surveyed was divided into white women and women of color. Some of the frequency and types of hostility faced by elected representatives were cross-sectional in nature. While white women and black men faced threats at a higher rate than white men, black women experienced even higher rates.

Among local elected officials, women generally received hostile comments about their appearance at a higher rate than men — for women of color, the rate was even higher. Here, the disparity in rates between black women and white men exceeded even the combined disparities between white women and men, and between black men and white men. State legislators who were black women also faced higher levels of sexual hostility compared to white women and men. When asked whether they took various precautions to avoid hostility and abuse, black state legislators consistently reported taking them at much higher rates than other groups.

Although women of color reported taking life-disrupting precautions at such high rates, when pollsters asked whether they were less likely to run for re-election or higher office, they responded similarly to other groups . This was consistent with what several state legislators told us in interviews — these disparities did not deter them from public service and in some cases strengthened their resolve to serve. However, the courage of these women does not negate the concern that inequalities degrade representation. The time, money and energy spent on dealing with the abuse could have been spent elsewhere. Additionally, these findings only reflect the voices of those already in office, and many women of color may choose not to run or find it more difficult to succeed because of the costs of doing so.

As of 2021, women of color constituted only 8 percent of state legislators and 6 percent of statewide executives. This is important not only for descriptive reasons – that is, for the sake of the identity of elected officials who best represent those of the general public – but also because this representation produces results. Political scientists have found that black women in state legislatures are more likely to address the needs of marginalized communities along lines of class and race, such as through maintaining and expanding social programs or pursuing criminal justice reform. Moreover, women in general are most likely than male lawmakers to legislate on issues such as abortion and child care. When hostility prevents members of marginalized communities from running and presents obstacles to their ability to engage and represent their citizens, it threatens democratic representation as a whole.

An obstacle for the entry of new generations into politics

Among local elected officials, younger respondents consistently reported being insulted, harassed, and threatened at higher rates than older respondents. Younger local and state officials reported changing their behavior in their private and public lives in response to such higher rates of hostility. As more millennial and Gen Z candidates vie for office, these unequal burdens pose a barrier to political representation of young Americans whose positions on key issues ranging from ABORTION THE climate change differ moderately from their elders.

The threat of political violence erodes democratic norms regardless of the gender, race, income, or age of its target. But when the amount of hostility—and the severity of the consequences—falls disproportionately on groups already underrepresented in state and local government, it poses a threat to fair representation, both in terms of who's in office and what matters. that the officials handle. It is therefore all the more important that governments, parties and officials act to address this issue. The recommendations offered in our report offer ways to better ensure that as a more socioeconomically diverse group of public servants enter government, they can safely and securely do what they came there to do: represent their voters.