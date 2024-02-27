The sixth person accused of spying for Russia in Great Britain





By Daniel De SimoneBBC news BBC The five previously charged suspects are (clockwise from top left): Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova (center), Bizer Dzhambazov, Orlin Roussev and Ivan Stoyanov A sixth person has been charged with being part of an alleged Russian spy ring that operated in the UK. Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, a 38-year-old Bulgarian national from Acton, west London, was arrested earlier this month and will appear in court on Wednesday. He is charged with “conspiracy to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy.” Five other Bulgarian nationals will go on trial in October on charges of the same offence. Orlin Roussev, 46, from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Bizer Dzhambazov, 43, and Katrin Ivanova, 32, from Harrow, north-west London, Ivan Stoyanov, 32, from Greenford, west London, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Euston, London, were arrested in February 2023. The wiretapping is believed to have been carried out on people and places targeted by Russia between August 2020 and February 2023. The accusation that Mr. Ivanchev claims that he acted with the other five defendants, a person named Jan Marsalek and others unknown. It says they “conspired… to obtain, collect, record, publish or communicate documents or information calculated to be, or likely to be intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the security and the interest of the state”. Commander Dominic Murphy, from the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command, said Mr. Ivanchev “was identified and arrested as a result of investigations conducted after five previous arrests in this investigation.” Police said he was released on bail after his initial arrest on February 7 and was charged on Tuesday. The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized charges “against a sixth person suspected of spying for Russia”. Ivanchev will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The other five accused were remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September and a trial date has been set at the Old Bailey. Guest house by the sea Mr Ivanchev is listed as the owner of a decorating business in London. He is registered as having lived at the same address as Mrs. Mr Stoyanov, nicknamed “The Destroyer”, was an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who competed in the UK. In Bulgaria he appeared in so-called combat sambo fights, a form of martial arts popular in Eastern Europe. Mr Roussev previously worked in financial services. Biser Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova lived as a couple and ran a community organization for Bulgarian citizens living in the UK. It is alleged that the operational center in this country for the crime of espionage was a now-closed hostel in the seaside resort of Great Yarmouth, occupied by Mr. Roussev. Mr Roussev is alleged to have organized and managed the cell's espionage operations from Great Britain. Such operations are said to have taken place in the United Kingdom and Europe. The person named Jan Marsalek has not been charged in this case. Marsalek is best known as the former Austrian chief operating officer of Wirecard, who was wanted in Germany on suspicion of fraud. He is believed to have left Germany in 2020 and is now said to be in Russia. It is claimed that Mr. Roussev took over from abroad from Mr. Marsalek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68419311 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos