Increased government funding for transport projects has been welcomed by Northamptonshire Council





Road works, major projects, plans and strategies February 27, 2024 Northamptonshire Council has welcomed an announcement from the Government of a funding injection of £149.208m over seven years from 2025/26 for significant improvements to the local transport network. From 2025, the Local Transport Fund (LTF) will fund a wide range of projects to improve the local transport links that people rely on every day, particularly in cities, towns and rural areas. The funding for Northamptonshire is part of a wider national investment of £4.7bn announced as part of Network North – with £2.2bn allocated to the Midlands. The Government will develop guidance to enable local authorities to invest in ambitious transport improvements from 2025 to 2032, which will: promote better connectivity within cities and suburbs

promote better connectivity between villages and cities

improve everyday local travel for people The money is in addition to funding that was recently announced for the A509 Isham bypass and the A43 dualling between Kettering and Northampton. This is a very significant allocation of funds to invest in our highways and transport networks. This money is very welcome indeed and I want to thank the Government. With previous funding announcements and assuming we continue to receive existing grants at current levels, this additional funding will bring the total we will invest in North Northamptonshire's roads to around £418 million by 2034. Over the next decade this will allow us to tackle major infrastructure projects, complete more resurfacing of the existing network and develop better connections within our cities. A robust and innovative transport infrastructure is essential to unlocking future economic growth and improving travel times for commuters, as well as connecting communities and easing congestion. Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council We look forward to hearing further details from the Government on how the funds will be allocated and the terms and conditions involved. However, the sums involved suggest that this could allow us to implement many long-desired improvements to our road network and implement many of the walking and cycling improvements we have set out in our local cycling and walking infrastructure plans. Cllr Matt Binley, Council's Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets The council will now begin work on publishing plans for how the money will be spent, as requested. Details will appear on the Northamptonshire Council website in due course.

