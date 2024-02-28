Biden faces upset over Gaza in Michigan primary – National and International News





In Michigan, thousands of Muslim and Arab-American voters will vote “unaffiliated” in today's Democratic primary. This will be the first test of how much electoral support Biden has lost in this key state because of his military support for Israel. Biden faces upset over Gaza in Michigan primary Today's Michigan primary isn't expected to be too tough. Donald Trump, who leads his only primary challenger Nikki Haley by 57 points, is expected to walk away with the Republican nomination. Biden is also expected to win the Democratic primary. Still, Michigan's significant Arab and Muslim communities hope to send Biden a message demanding he end his unwavering support for Israel's military campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, which many now call genocide. For the past several weeks, groups including Abandon Biden and Listen to Michigan have called on Arab-American Muslims and any Democratic voters who are angry about Biden's support for Israel to vote “non-aligned” in today's primary. Both groups hope that 10% of Democratic primary voters will vote unaffiliated. That would be about 10,000 votes, the same number Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in Michigan in 2016. Muslims and Arab-Americans have long been a pretty solid Democratic voting bloc nationwide. In 2020exit polls showed that approx 64% of American Muslim voters supported Biden. By November, Biden's support among American Muslims had fell to about 5%. While Muslims and Arab-Americans make up a relatively small percentage of the American population, they have a significant presence in several swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden's efforts at damage control are failing In recent months, Biden administration and campaign officials have traveled to Michigan and other states with significant Muslim and Arab-American populations to hold “listening sessions” with community and faith leaders. Those officials have sought to reassure those upset by Biden's military support for Israel that their opinions matter, and some have even suggested that Biden has privately expressed regret. Still, Biden's private regrets and public handouts are unlikely to sway voters. Nearly 5 months after Israel's military campaign in Gaza killed over 30,000 civilians (12,000 of them children), Biden has yet to call for a ceasefire. Since October 7, Biden has twice bypassed Congress to send more weapons to Israel, and reports suggest he may be ready to do so a third time. Biden is also pushing for Congress to approve a $95 billion foreign military aid package for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. yesterday, Biden told reporters he was hopeful that a temporary (40-day) ceasefire in Gaza will be reached by next Monday. But today, both Hamas and Israel rejected this optimistic deadline. Prominent Democrats have also engaged in overt fear-mongering and voter shaming against any Democratic-leaning voter who might consider staying home or voting third-party in November. Some have even spoken out against those voting their conscience in today's primaries. Speaking of early “uncommitted” voters, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmera national co-chair of Biden's campaign made the absurd claim that “every vote not cast for Joe Biden supports a second term for Trump.” Adam Abusalah, a former Biden 2020 campaigner who is now the organizer of Listen to Michigan, express a feelingshared by many in his community: “If we have another Trump presidency, it's not for me. This is not for voters. This is for Biden.” Like this: HOW Loading…

