International news from the ground: Mexico and Brazil





Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]). Automaker Hyundai Motor Co is planning to invest more than $1.1 billion in Brazil by 2032. The investment will focus on technology, especially hybrid, electric and green hydrogen cars. After experiencing significant sales growth over the past few years, Hyundai is highly committed to growing its hydrogen energy and eco-friendly mobility businesses.

State-owned technology center CEITEC experienced a revival in November 2023 after being put on hold for several years, signaling Brazil's ambition to lead Latin America's semiconductor industry. Energy transition is one of the main areas where it will focus its efforts. A first investment round of $121 million has already been confirmed by the Brazilian government, with larger investments expected to be announced in the coming months.

Chinese engine manufacturer Weichai announced the installation of its first production plant in Latin America. The plant will be installed in Itumbiara, Goias and will start production with a focus on the commercialization and technical assistance of diesel and natural gas engines. The next step for the factories will be to turn them into a multifunctional center that will include the domestic production of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery.

Suspensys, a Randoncorp company, is investing $30 million to build a new plant in Mogi-Guacu, Sao Paulo. The unit, whose construction began last December using Industry 4.0 concepts, is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2025 to supply components for the fleet of buses and trucks produced by Mercedes-Benz do Brasil.

Given the high demand for products, Kyocera is evaluating the possible expansion of its operations in Brazil. Currently located in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, the company operates in the cutting tools sector, which is expected to continue to grow at a strong pace in 2024. In addition to cutting tools, Kyocera is looking at manufacturing power and pneumatic tools, a segment to which the company made several recent acquisitions in Europe, Japan and the United States.

As of mid-2023, several Brazilian automakers have announced new investments aimed at launching new models in addition to the development and production of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country. From Hyundai ($1.1 billion) to Volkswagen ($3.2 billion), Brazil has proven to be an attractive investment destination with over $8 billion expected to be invested by all the various automakers by 2032. Unlike the cycles of previously, these new investments will not result in increased production capacity. They will be deployed to upgrade facilities, adapt to the latest technologies and launch new platforms. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]). Nuevo Leon, which will be Tesla's home in Mexico, amassed a total of $8 billion in automotive investment, creating more than 42,000 jobs and seeing more than 190 hectares of industrial construction in 2023. The Mexican states that received the highest amounts of investment in 2023 were Nuevo Leon (43%), Coahuila (18%), San Luis Potosi (9%) and Guanajuato (7%).

ThyssenKrupp Materials is investing $37 million in a new service center in San Luis Potosi. The factory specializes in cutting aluminum parts for the automotive industry.

Auto Plastek, a Mexican Tier 2 supplier company for the automotive sector, inaugurated its factory in the Sky Plus industrial park after an investment of 5.5 million dollars. Auto Plastek is dedicated to plastic injection; while mainly for the automotive industry, there are also clients in the aeronautics and home appliances sector, among others.

ELAM-FAW has signed a letter of intent to install a truck assembly plant in Colima. ELAM-FAW's investment could exceed $400 million to triple production of freight trucks to 15,000 units per year and would create more than 300 direct jobs. The investment is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The Lego Group is investing $205 million to build a new 59,000 square meter warehouse at its Cienega de Flores complex. This new facility will allow LEGO to add 42 production lines: 36 prepackage production lines for paper bags and six final packaging production lines. The new site will be operational in 2023.

Chinese Lingong Machinery Group (LGMG) inaugurated its manufacturing plant in Marin, Nuevo Leon. The company invested 140 million dollars and will create up to 7,000 jobs. LGMG plans to build more plants in Mexico. In the first phase, this plant will produce scissor lifts and articulated electric lifts, with a production capacity of 20,000 units per year.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems is almost fully operational. With an investment of 10 million dollars, the plant will produce electrical harnesses for vehicles.

Energy management company Eaton will invest $85 million to expand its plant in Queretaro to produce sustainable electrical products, with a focus on the Mexican market.

Coats Group, a British supplier of high-performance yarns, will invest $20 million in a new factory in Coahuila.

Skyjack plans to invest $80 million to expand its factory in the Chuy Maria industrial park in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila. The company will increase production of industrial elevators to export to Asia and Europe.

