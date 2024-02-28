2024 | The Universities Agreement is appreciated for its focus on equality





UOW Vice President for Indigenous Strategy and UOW Engagement University of Wollongong (UOW) Vice-President, Strategy and Indigenous Engagement, Jaymee Beveridge has welcomed the Final Report of the Australian Universities Agreement and its focus on pragmatic initiatives that reward institutions for investing in a student-centred approach. “I welcome the publication of the Final Report of the Australian Universities Agreement and support many of its recommendations,” Ms Beveridge said. “It is refreshing to see that the Report goes beyond recognizing the diverse needs of specific student groups and offers pragmatic initiatives that financially reward institutions for their commitment to the long game – investing resources in a student-centred approach. “We are proud of the work we do at UOW with our First Nations students, with rural and regional students and with students from other underrepresented groups. “Building the aspirations of students in high school and walking them through to graduation is at the heart of what we do. The academic and research successes of our students give us purpose. “All our campuses, in Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Liverpool and Sutherland, are deeply anchored in their local communities and this has been fundamental to every success we have had. “The recommendations for needs-based student funding to address inequities in the system are reassuring and signal a commitment to long-term investment in tertiary education in Australia. “In recent years, UOW has supported First Nations self-determination through decision-making, program development and delivery. “I love that the Agreement recognizes the assets and benefits of interweaving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander ways of knowing, being and doing in the fabric of tertiary education. It also reinforces that UOW's commitment to providing self-determination is the right way forward at national level. “The Accord's recommendations extend beyond creating culturally safe campuses and institutions and recommend a First Nations-led review to explore the attributes of graduates that can contribute to the creation of culturally safe workplaces globally.” Jaymee Beveridge was appointed Vice President, Strategy and Indigenous Engagement, in 2023 to champion the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff, and drive UOW's progress in creating a place where inclusion, respect, equality and diversity is at the heart. of every decision. Prior to this, she served as Executive Director (Indigenous Strategy) from 2021 and has been Director of the Woolyungah Indigenous Center at UOW since 2018. She is a proud Aboriginal woman with Torres Strait Islander family connections.

