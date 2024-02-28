Construction of the Molonglo River Bridge is underway





The bridge and road approaches are expected to open to traffic by the end of 2025.

The Molonglo River Bridge is another step closer with construction underway. The construction of the bridge and the completion of John Gorton Drive will transform the Molonglo region. It will also better connect the northern suburbs of Molonglo, including Whitlam, with the rest of the Molonglo Valley. The 200-meter-long bridge will be built over the Molonglo Nature Reserve and the largest river in the region. Also, 1.7 kilometers of new arterial roads leading to the bridge will be built, as well as two new intersections. This will provide access to the future Molonglo Group Center from Whitlam and the future northern suburbs of the Molonglo Valley. The project also includes significant active travel links with shared off-road paths and a pedestrian underpass to encourage more Canberrans to drive or walk to their destination. Public transport has also been a strong consideration with the road network capable of supporting a future light rail link. However, in the meantime, two new bus stations will be built along with two bus lanes in a row, paving the way for the expansion of rapid services in this growing region. The project also provides habitat for native fauna such as platypus nesting sites, pink-tailed worm lizards, waterfowl and bats. The project teams for this project and the future Molonglo Group Center are working closely to ensure that both projects provide the infrastructure the region needs, both in transport and suburban living. Work began on site in January this year with the realignment of the northern approach road to Coppins Junction. This is necessary to ensure access for vehicles and construction machinery where the new bridge will be built and to minimize disruption to road users during the construction period. Workers have also begun building sediment ponds. These are not only needed as part of the environmental protection on the site during construction, but will be permanent ponds once construction is complete. Foundation work for the future Molonglo River Bridge has also begun. The bridge and road approaches are expected to open to traffic by the end of 2025. This project is jointly funded by the Australian and ACT governments with a total project budget of $225 million. For more details on this project, visit www.builtforcbr.act.gov.au. Get ACT news and events delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our email newsletter: Subscribe to our CBR

