Alexei Navalny will be buried on Friday in Moscow





Shutterstock Alexei Navalny was one of Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics Alexei Navalny will be buried at a Moscow cemetery on Friday, a spokesman has confirmed. The service will be held at the Borisovskoye cemetery, after a farewell ceremony in the Maryino district. Alexei Navalny died suddenly in an Arctic prison earlier this month. For years, he was Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic. Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, as well as several world leaders, have blamed the Russian president for his death. Few details have been released about the cause of his death, and Russian authorities initially refused to hand over Navalny's body to his mother Lyudmila. They finally withdrew eight days after his death. News of the funeral details came as Ms Navalnaya addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg. She said she was not yet sure whether the funeral would be peaceful “or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to Alexei”. On Tuesday, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmish said his team was trying to find somewhere to hold the ceremony — some funeral homes had claimed they were fully booked, she said, while others had refused when they found out who the event was for. “One country told us funeral agencies were banned from working with us,” Ms Yarmish posted on social media. Navalny's team had initially wanted to hold the funeral on February 29, but “it soon became clear that there was not a single person around who could dig a grave that day,” Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. wrote in X. He hinted that the reason for this was because Mr Putin will make his annual speech to the Federal Assembly on the same day. “The Kremlin understands that nobody will care about Putin and his address on the day of Alexei's farewell,” wrote Zhdanov. He also encouraged people to arrive early “to have a chance to say goodbye to Alexei”. The farewell ceremony will take place in the morning, followed by the funeral service at 14:00 (11:00 GMT) and the burial at 16:00 (13:00 GMT). Since Navalny's death in a notorious penal colony in the Arctic Circle on February 16, around 400 people have been arrested across Russia for laying flowers for him, according to human rights group OVO-Info. His funeral on Friday is likely to be subject to a heavy police presence, and perhaps, a similar crackdown. Reuters Julia Navalnaya addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday Ms Navalnaya received several rounds of applause during her speech to the European Union, including a standing ovation. In her speech, she described her husband as “an inventor” who “always had new ideas for everything, but especially for politics.” Despite Vladimir Putin's regime, “Alexei Navalny has managed to become the most famous politician out there,” she said. “He was able to inspire millions of people with his ideas.” Earlier this week, an ally of Navalny he was supposed to be released in a prisoner exchange when he died – but President Putin changed his mind at the last moment. The Kremlin has said it was not aware of such an agreement. Alexei Navalny: More coverage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68423229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos