



BARCELONA, Spain International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin announced over $9 billion in investment commitments from mobile operator groups to expand global connectivity. The announcement, made at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), builds on the mobile industry's strong support for the ITU's efforts to connect the world. Alongside the new commitments, the UN Digital Agency also announced that it now has over 1,000 industry, academia and organization members in addition to its 193 Member States. This milestone marks the largest and most diverse membership in the agency's history. The new industry commitments increase to over $46 billion the total present value of planned investments in infrastructure, services and support for the ITUPartner2Connect Digital Coalitionsince the platform opened in March 2022. Universal meaningful connectivity is within our grasp,” said ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. Thanks to these new commitments, millions of people will benefit from accessible and affordable connectivity around the world.” ofvows announcedat Mobile World Congress include: e& : $6 billion between 2024 and 2026 for accessible and affordable network connections and digital services across countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia;

: $6 billion between 2024 and 2026 for accessible and affordable network connections and digital services across countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia; China Telecom : Over $1.4 billion to roll out fiber to the home (FTTH), providing high-quality information and communications services to over 80 million people in remote administrative villages across China;

: Over $1.4 billion to roll out fiber to the home (FTTH), providing high-quality information and communications services to over 80 million people in remote administrative villages across China; Ooredoo : $1.1 billion for connectivity in emerging markets ranging from North Africa to the Indian Ocean.

: $1.1 billion for connectivity in emerging markets ranging from North Africa to the Indian Ocean. VEON:USD 600 million in building Ukraine's infrastructure, providing connectivity and digital services essential to the country's reconstruction. I welcome the ITU secretary general's focus on the importance of infrastructure investment to enable the digital economy,” said John Giusti, chief regulator, GSMA. “Mobile operators are constantly investing in deploying and improving their networks, providing benefits to citizens in all corners of the globe. I congratulate e&, China Telecom, Ooredoo and VEON for their investment pledges. I am encouraged that MWC is the event of choice for such engagements and collaboration between the public and private sectors.” Commitments to help connect everyone, everywhere According todata from ITU, 2.6 billion people remain offline worldwide. As telecommunications infrastructure forms the backbone of connectivity and digital transformation, it is vital to closing this global digital divide and overcoming development barriers in areas from education and health to government services and trade. THIS is typicalasked for $100 billionin general investment by 2026 to provide the expertise and resources needed to extend universal, meaningful connectivity and sustainable digital transformation to every corner of the globe. In addition to infrastructure, Partner2Connect engagements can support other critical needs, including building digital skills and increasing digital inclusion. The new commitments from e&, China Telecom, Ooredoo and VEON are expected to be implemented over the next 2-5 years. ITU announces the largest, most diverse membership of industry and academia in its history ITU's expanded membership base will build on the unique contribution of the UN Digital Agency to the UN system. Global membership has evolved over the organization's 159-year history to reflect the changing technologies and expanding digital ecosystem in our daily lives. We are excited to welcome our new members, who join ITU's long history of innovation built on public-private partnerships that have shaped the place of technology in society,” said Bogdan-Martin. “This model of multi-stakeholder cooperation will continue to be a strong force in the UN system to bridge the digital divide and build an inclusive, secure and sustainable digital future for all.” ITU industry members collaborate with governments, academia and civil society to develop new international standards and guidelines that shape the future digital economy. ITU members together implement projects and initiatives that expand access to digital services around the world. Two-thirds of ITU sector members are from industry, with the rest split between academia and regional or international organizations. They come from developed and developing economies in regions spanning the globe.

