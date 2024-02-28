International
Office of Public Relations | The Department of Justice will implement the underlying Executive Order that addresses national security and data security risks
Note: Read the Department's fact sheet on the matter here.
On February 28, the President will issue a groundbreaking Executive Order (EO) that addresses the extraordinary and unusual national security threat posed by the continued effort by certain countries of concern to access the sensitive personal data of Americans in measure and certain data related to the US government. The first of its kind, the EO, titled Preventing Access to Americans' Sensitive Personal Data and US Government Related Data from Countries of Concern, will direct the Department of Justice to create, implement, and administer new programs and national security targets to address this threat. EO will require the Department, in consultation with other agencies, to issue regulations prohibiting or restricting certain categories of data transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
Our adversaries are exploiting the sensitive personal information of Americans to threaten our national security, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. They are buying this data to use to blackmail and surveil individuals, to target those they see as dissidents here in the United States, and to engage in other nefarious activities. This Executive Order gives the Department of Justice the authority to block countries that pose a threat to our national security from collecting Americans' most sensitive personal data, including human genomic data, biometric and personal identifiers, and personal data health and financial.
Today, we make clear that the sensitive and personal data of American citizens is not sold to our adversaries, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The Department of Justice has long focused on preventing threat actors from stealing data through the proverbial back door. This executive order closes the back door by denying countries of concern access to Americans' most sensitive personal data.
Hostile foreign powers are weaponizing massive data and the power of artificial intelligence to target Americans, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division. Today's announcement fills a key gap in our national security authorities, giving the Department of Justice a new and powerful tool to protect Americans and their most sensitive information from exploitation by our adversaries.
In addition to this new program, EO will take other steps to enhance existing Justice Department authorities to address data security risks, including related to telecommunications infrastructure, the health care market, and consumer protection. Under existing transaction-specific authorities, the Department closely examines data security risks, including as chair of the interagency committee known as Team Telecom that examines foreign participation in the US telecommunications sector; as a co-lead agency for investments reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS); and in other roles addressing counterintelligence risks through US government supply chain authorities. The Department, including the FBI, also works closely with the Intelligence Community to share information with the private sector about the threats facing their sensitive data and systems.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, the Homeland Security Division of the Department of Justice will implement its provisions on behalf of the Attorney General and provides for the identification of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela as countries of concern under this program. . The Division of Homeland Security will issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) describing the initial categories of transactions involving bulk sensitive personal data or certain US Government-related data as described in EO and seeking public comment on items the Justice Department is considering regulating, including prohibitions on data brokering and transfers of genomic data, and restrictions on vendor, employment, and investment agreements.
The purpose of the ANPRM is to provide transparency and clarity regarding the intended purpose of the program and to solicit public input before it becomes effective. The Department welcomes comments on the ANPRM from industry, civil society and advocacy groups with expertise in data security and cybersecurity, organizations and entities affected by the proposed regulations, and anyone else with an interest in the proper administration of the Executive Orders' guidance. to prohibit or restrict certain transactions involving sensitive personal data of Americans in bulk or data related to the US Government with countries of concern or persons subject to their jurisdiction. Written comments on the ANPRM may be submitted within 45 days at regulations.gov. The ANPRM will be followed by proposed regulations at a later date.
The department is committed to protecting Americans from countries that may seek to collect and weaponize their most sensitive data. While nations lead domestic law enforcement and counterintelligence agencies, the Department is a key line of defense. The Department undertakes law enforcement and counterintelligence investigations and prosecutions to deter and deter state-sponsored malicious cyber activity that seeks to extract sensitive data from American victims for intelligence gathering and economic espionage.
The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that this program remains carefully calibrated and consistent with the United States' long-standing commitments to trustful cross-border data flows, an open and secure Internet, and open research. scientific through international cooperation and collaboration. This program is a targeted national security measure focused on transactions with a small number of identified countries of concern or with covered persons subject to their jurisdiction. The EO does not authorize, and indeed specifically prohibits, the Department from establishing data localization requirements as part of this new targeted program. The EO and the proposed program also exempt certain categories of data transactions, such as those typically occurring with financial services, in order to allow low-risk commercial activity to continue unhindered and minimize unintended economic impacts on businesses and markets.
The Department expects to continue to receive and consider public input through the rulemaking process.
|
