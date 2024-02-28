UNEA-6 shines a spotlight on environmental multilateralism





In an increasingly fractured world, a series of successful global environmental agreements show that it is still possible for nations to work together to help create a sustainable future. This was the main message on Wednesday at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), the world's highest decision-making body on the environment. The assembly, which runs from February 26 to March 1, held its first day dedicated to Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs). These agreements, some of which date back 50 years, have helped protect endangered species, limit chemical pollution and repair the hole in the ozone layer, among other things. While their focus varies, all agreements are based on the idea that the world's most pressing environmental challenges transcend borders. To tackle crises such as climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, as well as pollution and waste, countries must work together. With a diversity of perspectives comes strength, said Leila Benali, President of UNEA-6 and Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development for the Kingdom of Morocco. Let us be guided by the spirit of multilateralism. Environment ministers and other leaders from more than 180 countries are in Nairobi, Kenya, in an effort to find solutions to this triple planetary crisis. UN research shows that this work is becoming increasingly urgent. Global temperatures take a hit record high last year, while hundreds of thousands of species are facing extinction, and millions of people are losing their lives every year from pollution. The triple planetary crisis is still accelerating, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), said today. We must do more. And we can only do more if we act as one. Some MEAs can trace their origins back to the dawn of the global environmental movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s. This includes Convention on Trade in Endangered Species and Wild Faunawhich since 1973 has helped regulate trade in more than 38,000 animals and plants. Perhaps one of the best-known multilateral environmental agreements is the Montreal Protocol, the first treaty to achieve universal ratification. Established in 1987, it is helping to repair and repair what was a potentially cataclysmic hole in the ozone layer. Another series of agreements, Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventionshave helped curb pollution, including hazardous waste. At the same time, other international bodies are providing policymakers with the most advanced science on climate change and biodiversity loss, informing a range of global pacts and national laws and policies. UNEP helps administer more than two dozen MEAs and related entities. UNEA-6 represents the first time representatives of these bodies have gathered under one roof, something Andersen described as a homecoming. We are a big family. We are a growing family, Andersen said. Let us not only be here together, but be present here. Let's exchange ideas and find ways to be more than the sum of our parts, as all large, close-knit families do. The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) is being held from 26 February to 1 March 2024 at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, with the theme: Effective, comprehensive and sustainable multilateral action to address climate change , loss of biodiversity and pollution. Through resolutions and calls to action, the Assembly provides leadership and catalyzes intergovernmental action on the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/unea-6-shines-spotlight-environmental-multilateralism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos