Buckland Review of Autism Employment published
This morning, February 28, 2024, the Government published Buckland Review of Autism Employment. Led by Sir Robert Buckland MP for KC, the report focuses on supporting employers to recruit and retain autistic people and addressing the autism employment gap.
Urgent government action is needed because autistic people face the largest employment gap of all disabled people; only three in ten autistic people are in work, compared to five in ten disabled people and eight in ten non-disabled people.
The Buckland report reports that autistic graduates are twice as likely to be unemployed after 15 months than non-disabled graduates, with only 36% finding full-time employment.
Ahead of the election, the National Autism Association is calling on all political parties to commit to halving the gap and improving employment data reporting.
Sir Robert Buckland, is a former minister and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Autism.
Key statistics from the report
- Only 3 in 10 autistic adults are in work, compared to 5 in 10 for all people with disabilities and 8 in 10 for people without disabilities.
- Autistic people face the largest wage gap of all disability groups.
- Graduates with autism are twice as likely to be unemployed after 15 months than graduates without disabilities. Only 36% find work in this period
- Graduates with autism are more likely to be overqualified for their jobs.
- They are more likely to be on zero-hours contracts and less likely to be in a permanent role.
What does the report say?
The review looked at five themes:
- What initiatives can help raise awareness, reduce stigma and improve productivity of autistic workers
- What more can be done to effectively prepare autistic people for entering or returning to a career?
- How recruitment practices can be adapted to meet the needs of autistic applicants
- How employers can identify and support autistic people already in their workforce
- How autistic staff can be encouraged and supported to develop and progress in their careers
The review points out that the biggest barrier to access to employment for autistic people is a lack of understanding and negative stereotypes.
He also found that application and interview processes are rarely tailored to suit the needs of autistic people. Autistic job seekers face obstacles from vague job descriptions, ambiguous interview questions, and sensory environments. Too often the emphasis is on social skills rather than job skills.
Access to reasonable adjustments is inconsistent. In most cases, the onus is on the autistic employee to identify and advocate for adjustments. About a third of autistic employees felt unable to discuss their accommodation needs at all, and of those who did ask for accommodation, over a quarter were refused and more than 1 in 10 found accommodation was poorly implemented.
RECOMMENDATIONS
A key recommendation is the creation of a task force to oversee the implementation of these recommendations. We were pleased to see this recommendation and hope it will hold the government to account for reducing the autism employment gap.
Autistic people tell us that lack of understanding and negative stereotypes are the biggest barriers to them getting into and staying in work, so we welcome the recommendations in this report to create a national campaign to raise awareness and introduce a taskforce multidisciplinary, aimed at changing employer behavior.
Other recommendations fit into the five themes. They include:
- Promote supported apprenticeships as a good way for autistic young people to develop work experience and skills.
- Work with autism charities and other relevant groups to ensure autistic people know about Access to Work and the support it can offer to meet their recruitment and employment needs.
- Make sure careers counselors in schools and colleges have a good understanding of autism.
- Work with autism charities to produce 'autism design guides' for a range of industries.
Our thoughts
This report rightly points out that significant work is needed to ensure that autistic people can find work that matches their abilities and meets their needs.
Autistic people have a great deal to offer employers and more businesses are now recognizing the benefits of having a diverse workforce that is full of people who offer a variety of skills and different ways of thinking. Buckland's review is a step towards the change we need, but a radical transformation is needed for autistic people to have the opportunities they deserve.
Our comment
Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said: “This report rightly highlights that significant work is needed to ensure that autistic people can find work that matches their abilities and meets their needs. The autism employment gap is staggering; with only 29% of autistic people in work, compared to around half of all disabled people and eight in ten non-disabled people.
“Autistic people tell us that a lack of understanding and negative stereotypes are the biggest barriers to them getting into and staying in work, so we welcome the recommendation to create a national awareness campaign and introduce a multidisciplinary taskforce aimed at change of employer. behavior.
“Autistic people have a huge amount to offer employers and more businesses are now recognizing the benefits of having a diverse workforce that is full of people who offer a range of skills and different ways of thinking. Buckland's review is a step towards the change we need, but a fundamental transformation is needed for autistic people to have the opportunities they deserve.”
